Family fun walk event set for Aug. 21
SOUTH BEND — A FUN-d raising run and family fun walk to benefit St. Joseph County Parks will take place at St. Patrick’s County Park, 50651 Laurel Road, Aug. 21.
Registration can be done online at RunSignUp.com or by mail. Mail-in registration forms can be found by going to http://www.sjcparks.org/1019/Running-Wild. This year the event is being offered both in-person and virtual.
Registration fees for the 5K run/walk are $20 per individual (15 years and older) and $17 per individual (14 years and younger).
The 3K Wacky Scavenger Hunt Walk is on similar, relatively flat surfaces. Registration fees for the 3K walk are $15 per individual and $35 for a “Wild Herd Discount” (for three to four participants of any age). Dogs are allowed on a 6-foot leash for the walk only.
Race packet pick-ups will take place Aug. 20 from noon to 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s County Park under the Pfeil Pavilion, next to the Red Barn, and on the day of the event from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. There will be no on-site registration this year.
The event is organized by the Friends of St. Joseph County Parks, the Friends of Bendix Woods and Spicer Lake and St. Joseph County Parks. Proceeds will go toward park facilities, programs and bus transportation to the parks for school programs.
Online registration ends Aug. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked no later than Aug. 11. To volunteer to help with the event, call 574-654-3155.
NRC approves new nature preserve
INDIANAPOLIS — The Natural Resources Commission approved the designation of Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Lake County during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday at Fort Harrison State Park.
This nature preserve protects 11.86 acres of wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain, according to a an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release. Flora of interest include the state-threatened earleaf foxglove and Leiberg’s witchgrass along with a variety of mesic and wet prairie plant species.
Grand Prairie Nature Preserve is owned by the DNR and is under the administration of its Division of Nature Preserves.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the DNR.
The next regularly scheduled NRC meeting is Sept. 21. The location and time will be announced later.
