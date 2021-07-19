Open house for Smithsonian Water | Ways Exhibit set
WARSAW – The Watershed Foundation will be hosting an open house, with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This event will be at the new North Webster Community Public Library, at 110 E. North Street in North Webster, and will feature the Smithsonian Water | Ways exhibit, according to a news release
This exhibit explores water’s impact on lives, communities, culture, and landscapes of the area. North Webster is the first stop on the exhibit’s six-community tour through Indiana.
This event is open to the public and there will be food and drinks from HopLore Brewing Company. Those who attend can enter a drawing to receive $100 in Kosciusko Cash from the Kosciusko Chamber.
The North Webster Community Public Library is located at 110 E North Street, North Webster.
To learn more about the Kosciusko Cash program, a community gift certificate program designed to help local businesses, visit the chamber online at https://www.kchamber.com/kosciusko-cash or at kcash@kchamber.com.
Goshen Park Board to meet today
GOSHEN – The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at the City Courts Building, 111 East Jefferson Street.
The public may join in person or virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570
Goshen Library Board, Building and Grounds committee to meet
GOSHEN – The Goshen Public Library Building and Grounds Committee will meet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the library at 601 S. 5th Street, room A/B.
The Library Board of Trustees will then meet at 5:30 p.m. in the library auditorium.
Milford Town Council to meet Thursday
MILFORD – The Milford Town Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Milford Community Building at 11 S. Main Street.
Police Department candidates for hire and the Police Reserve Officer Gun Raffle are agenda items set to be discussed.
Middlebury ‘Old Timers’ to meet August 3
MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury ‘Old Timers’ will host their annual meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. August 3 at the Essenhaus Inn Conference Center, at 240 US-20 in Middlebury.
This event, now in its 24th year and sponsored by The Middlebury Community Historical Society, was started by the late Vernon Miller (now deceased) as an opportunity for the town’s elder citizens to get together at least once a year and share stories from the past.
Middlebury Town Council to meet today
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the town hall at 418 Main Street.
