Goshen City Council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525446373 or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099.
The meeting ID is 835 2544 6373. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Take time for yourself with Goshen Health
GOSHEN — Goshen Health will offer a free Zoom webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, on the topic of self-care.
Kate Schultz, health coach and wellness clinician in Business Health Advantage’s Get Fit Get Healthy program, will lead the discussion, according to a news release. The webinar will include an interactive assessment, guided action plan and time for questions at the end.
Registration is required. Participants can also earn rewards for watching THRIVE webinars. Find out more or register at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE.
For more information, call (574) 364-2496.
Milford library trustees to meet
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, in the library’s meeting room at 101 N. Main Street.
Department reports, the long range plan for 2022 to 2026, mileage reimbursement and other items will be discussed.
Walking tour offered
NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offering a walking tour of of the city Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The tour will begin in the parking lot of Coppes Commons at 401 E. Market St. Those wanting to attend must register to attend the tour.
Register by Wednesday by going to the Elkhart County Parks website (elkhartcountyparks.org) and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Elkhart Library board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the downtown library at 300 S. Second St.
Financial reports, personnel changes, face covering in libraries and other issues will be discussed.
Historical Society to host carry-in, tour
TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society will host a carry-in meal followed by a tour of the Depot Museum Tuesday, starting with a carry-in meal in the Topeka United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Harold Gingerich will be leading the tour and discussing many of the museum’s displays. Those attending should take a dish to share.
The Topeka Area Historical Society has resumed bi-monthly public meetings and publishes quarterly newsletters, according to a news release. Past newsletters can be viewed on the group’s newly updated website by going to www.topekahistoricalsociety.com. You can also find them on Facebook.
The meeting is open to all ages. For more information call 260-499-0126.
