Lakeland Cyber Academy to host open house
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Lakeland Cyber Academy of Northeast Indiana will be accepting registration into its virtual high school for the 2021-22 school year at an open house July 22.
Any student residing in northeast Indiana, regardless of their home school, may apply for acceptance into the Cyber Academy, according to a news release
The open house will take place at Wolcott Mills Innovation Center, formally Wolcott Mills Elementary school, 108 E. Myer St. Refreshments will be served.
Those who are unable to attend the open house can reach Robert Albaugh, director of the Lakeland Cyber Academy, via phone at (260) 499-2570 or email cyberacademy@lakelandlakers.net.”
Grand Design to hold vaccination clinic
MIDDLEBURY — The Indiana Department of Health will host a free mobile vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22.
The clinic will take place at Winnebago Grand Design, 201 14 St., according to an IDOH news release. Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) and a representative will schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last.
People age 12-17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. An adult must accompany children age 12-15 to the vaccine appointment.
If the adult present is not the parent or guardian, consent must be submitted in advance. For anyone age 16-17 it’s preferred that a parent or guardian accompany the minor to the vaccination site. If necessary, a parent or guardian can provide written or verbal authorization, according to the release.
The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged. Each person will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household.
This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose. Proof of age will be required at the appointment
Scholarship application opens July 31
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application opens July 31.
The program will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in LaGrange County, according to a news release. The scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in LaGrange County and apply for this scholarship by visiting www.lccf.net/lillyscholarship.
