Library book sale set for Thursday
GOSHEN – The Friends of the Goshen Public Library Summer Book Sale will take place Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at GPL at 601 S. 5th St.
The sale will feature fiction, romance, mysteries, westerns, children’s books, cookbooks, and others. DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records will be available for purchase as well.
All proceeds from the sale support special projects at GPL, and book prices start as low as 25 cents.
Membership forms are available at the library or https://bit.ly/friendsofGPLmembership. Regular friends business meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A/B. Those who attend are asked to enter through the back door.
Motown Christmas comes to the Lerner Theater
ELKHART — “A Motown Christmas” is coming to the Lerner Theater, 410 S Main St. in Elkhart, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
This vocal group is assembled from past and present members of such groups as The Temptations, The Miracles, and The Contours, and the event is geared for all ages.
Presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. To purchase tickets visit https://thelerner.com/event/a-motown-christmas/ and use the code MOTOWN.
ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa Donates $400 to area non-profits
NAPPANEE – Executive Committee members of ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa presented checks to The Center and Cultivate Food Rescue on July 8.
The donation, totaling almost $400, was presented by Rose Goyette and Luanne Ramer at The Center. The donation stemmed from a nonperishable food and monetary contribution drive made by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa in June.
Both The Center (Family Christian Development Center) and Cultivate Food Rescue worked to reduce food insecurity, or the lack of available food for area residents, and the donation was divided evenly between both groups.
Second Wind to open concert series this Saturday
WOLCOTTVILLE – The new summer concert series at Dallas Lake Park kicks off Saturday.
Rock and blues performers Second Wind will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sweetgum Shelter at the park, which is located at W. 700 South in Wolcottville. Blankets and lawn chairs may be brought to the park, picnics are welcome, there is a $5 per vehicle park admission, and all ages are also welcome.
For more information, contact the park office at 260-854-2225.
