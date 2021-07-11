Puzzle sale, clay art class, other events will be at Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — Summer activities continue at the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., with these set for later this month.
- Adults are invited for ice cream from 3-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, during the library’s puzzle sale. Through COVID-19, the library received an excess number of puzzles donations, and some need new homes since they are duplicates or too similar to others in the library’s collection, according to a news release. Puzzles will be 50 cents each, or attendees can purchase a reusable Friends of the Syracuse Public Library bag for $5, and choose two puzzles for free.
- There will also be and opportunity to check out Friends’ silent auction paddles, which will have returned to the library for the last stint of the auction for this event. Final bids will need to be placed by Thursday, Aug. 12. During the event, a sign-up sheet will be started for the antique roadshow-style event planned from 6-8 p.m. on August 12. Space will be limited.
- Two weeks remain for summer reading, and children and teens are encouraged to turn in their reading for prizes until July 31. There are still plenty of activities and programs for them to join as well. At 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, children will try their hands at cardboard engineering as a part of Messy Mondays. Storytime will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, at the library and then at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Lakeside Park. Professor Steve’s Tales of Amazing Science will perform at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 23. Teens can still sign up to create eyeball magnets and necklaces at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 22. While this program is a part of the teen’s summer reading program, other age groups are welcome to join as space is available. Sign up upstairs at the library or by calling the library at 574-457-3022.
- Elizabeth Wamsley taught her fiscal year 2021 Clay Art Class No. 3, in which participants painted designs and used carving tools to make a 3D surface. Wamsley was able to bring her classes to the Syracuse Public Library with a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana state government. The library has been awarded a grant to offer clay art classes in the fiscal year 2022, according to the release.
- Those with a Syracuse Public Library card have access to digital resources for free via the Hoopla, OverDrive and Libby apps. These apps provide access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines, e-book, music, television shows and movies. Now on Hoopla, Syracuse library patrons can access several Craftsy videos to learn new skills and crafts.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us
