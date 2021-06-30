VFW Events lined up for early July
GOSHEN — The following events are scheduled over the next week at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, located at 1201 W. Pike St.
This Friday, 5 p.m. — shrimp dinner or all-you-can-eat fish, until sold out. Karaoke and bingo starts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday — $2 burger special, starts at 4 p.m.
Wednesday — Treasure Chest and 50/50 drawing at 6:50 p.m.
The post will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. For more information, contact the post at 574-533-6460.
COVID testing options remain open
GOSHEN — Free testing for COVID-19 is available in Goshen through the Center for Healing and Hope, 902 S. Main St.
This site will be closed this Monday, and starting Wednesday, the hours of operation will be Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and walk-ins are welcome.
As of July 12, Elkhart Clinic, located at 2115 W. Lexington Ave., will change its hours of operation to Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. A physicians order is needed and insurance is accepted.
Free testing will continue at the Elkhart Central Fire Station, at 500 East St., from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and again from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturday of each month. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact the fire station at 574-293-8931.
Visit Nappanee hosts Friday Fest series July 9
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s 2021 Friday Fest series will continue with another event July 9.
This month’s street festival will be held again from 5 to 9 p.m. on East Lincoln Street. Visitors can help complete an interactive community mural with the help of muralist, Cassie Graber, browse a classic car show, and enjoy the work of local artists.
Food trucks, shopping booths and children’s activities and others will be featured.
The event is coordinated and funded by the non-profit tourism organization, Visit Nappanee. For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, artist, classic car exhibitor or volunteer, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or email visitnappanee@gmail.com.
Town of Bristol to host hearing
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will host a hearing at 7 p.m. July 15 at the temporary Town Hall, located at the fire station at 405 E. Elkhart St.
The purpose of this hearing is to hear the confirmatory resolution being presented by B-Three Development Company LLC and Element RV Inc., according to a news release.
At the hearing, the council is set to take final action determining whether the qualifications for an Economic Revitalization Area have been meet and shall confirm, modify and confirm, or rescind this resolution.
