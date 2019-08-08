LOCAL BRIEFS: Jeffrey Kieffer new associate superintendent of Catholic Schools

FORT WAYNE
Jeffrey Kieffer new associate superintendent of Catholic Schools
Jeffrey Kieffer has been appointed as associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
“We are blessed to have Mr. Kieffer as our associate superintendent,” Superintendent Joseph Brettnacher said. “His commitment to our mission and his experience in small- and medium-size Catholic schools will be very helpful in supporting the teachers and principals of our 43 schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.”
Kieffer has been a Catholic school administrator since 2005 and a principal in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend since 2010, most recently at St. Joseph School in Decatur.
Kieffer is a 1985 graduate of Blackford High School in Hartford City and he served in the U.S. Army from 1985-1989. Subsequently, he was selected for the West Point Preparatory School to prepare for matriculation at West Point. After his first semester, he made the decision to change his career path and follow a call to a vocation in education. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ball State University.
WINONA LAKE
Booth Brothers, The Guardians to be in concert
The Booth Brothers and The Guardians are scheduled to perform at the Winona Heritage Room at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
The Booth Brothers are known for their vocal harmony. Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth and Paul Lancaster make up this award-winning trio.
The Guardians is a southern Gospel group with a string of including “Packin’ Up,” “Shoutin’ Sounds,” “Somebody Prays” and recent number-one single in March of 2018, "Present in the Presence of the King.” Group members, Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey, Dean Hickman and Pat Barker share the gospel of Jesus Christ and minister through music.
Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Artist Circle tickets are $25 and general admission tickets are $15.
GOSHEN
Nelson’s fundraisers to benefit missions trip
There will be two Nelson's Port-A-Pit fundraisers for His Hands & Feet International missions trips to Guatemala.
The fundraisers will take place in different locations.
One will be in the TSC parking lot, 2323 Lincolnway East, Goshen, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or sold out Aug. 16 and 17.
The second one will take place in the parking lot of Eastlake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave., Goshen, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out Aug. 16 and 17.
The menu includes: chicken, $7.50; barbecued baby back ribs, $12; and Pit-Tatoes, $4.50.
The will also be Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors for sale at a cost of $4 each or three for $10.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
