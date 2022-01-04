Grace College president retires
WINONA LAKE — Grace College President Bill Katip announced his retirement to the staff of Grace College and Seminary in mid-December.
Katip will continue in the role of senior advisor through the upcoming presidential transition and the 2022-23 school year.
Katip’s tenure has been marked by several initiatives, including an accelerated three-year bachelor’s degree program, a four-year bachelor’s and master’s program and Deploy — Grace’s competency-based seminary program.
The board of trustees has appointed John Teevan to serve as interim president as of Jan. 1.
The trustees initiated a national search for the college’s next president in the fall of 2021 through CarterBaldwin Executive Search. The search is on schedule with an expected presidential announcement before the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Katip’s initial retirement announcement from Sept. 20 can be found at www.grace.edu/grace-college-seminary-president-dr-bill-katip-announces-retirement.
Truck & Tractor Pulls sessions announced
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced the 2022 Pro Pulling League Truck & Tractor Pulls will be expanding to include three sessions of competitions.
As part of the expansion, the 2022 PPL Truck & Tractor Pulls will kick off with an all-new session slated for the evening of July 27, 2022. ARP Super Stock Diesel Trucks, Optima Batteries Super Modified Two Wheel Drive Trucks, Unlimited Super Stock Tractors and AirDog Super Farm Tractors are set to take the track for that 6 p.m. session.
On July 28, 2022, Session 2 of the competition will begin at 11 a.m., followed by Session 3 at 6 p.m. The sessions will include Summit Racing Mini Rod Tractors, ARP Lightweight Super Stock Tractors, AirDog Super Farm Tractors and a new addition to the program, Light Pro Stock Tractors running for Silver Series points.
The event will conclude with Big River Steel Super Modified Tractors, Pro Stock Tractors, ARP Super Stock Diesel Trucks and Optima Batteries Super Modified Two Wheel Drive Trucks.
To learn more visit www.4hfair.org.
Area students make Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Several area students have made the DePauw University Fall 2021 Dean’s List, achieving a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
• Rachel DeShone, Elkhart
• Elijah Gum-Hales, Cromwell
• Eva Henderson and Margaret Sullivan, both of Granger
• Claire Hubner and Jacob Kissling, both of Warsaw
• Evan Manges, Bremen
• Blake Wilmot and John Wysong, both of Nappanee
