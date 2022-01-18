Train show set for Feb. 19
MIDDLEBURY — The campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus will be the host of the Essenhaus Train Show Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Collectors, enthusiasts and anyone interested in trains is invited to attend this event, according to a news release.
Activities will take place throughout the campus, which will include special displays and a children’s craft area in the Village Shops. Guests are invited to view multiple train displays and speak with fellow collectors. A complimentary shuttle service will be available to transfer guests to the various event locations on the campus.
Vendors will be showcased, as well as, train repair and sales taking place throughout the day. Admission fees have been established at $3 per guest, $8 for families of three to four members and $12 for families of five-plus members, with children 3 and younger admitted at no charge.
The main campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20 Middlebury. To learn more call 800-455-9471 or visit www.Essenhaus.com.
Expand Your Horizons begins in February
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Public Library announces its Expand Your Horizons reading challenge.
This challenge includes various tasks that introduce readers to new authors, new genres, new places and others, according to a news release.
Participate all year long with tasks ranging from reading a book about Betty White to visiting another library. Check off all the tasks and earn prizes throughout the year. Complete all the tasks and receive a $5 gift certificate to Bella’s Books.
Register online at nappaneelibrary.beanstack.org or pick up a paper copy at the library. 157 N. Main St., beginning Feb. 1.
Annie’s Project starts Feb. 3
ALBION — Purdue Extension in Noble and Kosciusko counties are partnering to offer {span}Annie’s Project: Farming in Indiana’s Cities and Urban Fringe, {/span}beginning Feb. 3 at the Noble County Extension Office, 2090 N Ind. 9.
A six-week course, the program is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in urban ag production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field, according to a news release.
The cost for the course is $65 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Course size is limited, so register by Jan. 27 at bit.ly/3o9AOcM or call 260-636-2111.
For more information, contact Ann Kline at 260-636-2111or kline60@purdue.edu or Kelly Heckaman at kheckaman@purdue.edu or 574-372-2340. More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at www.AnniesProject.org.
