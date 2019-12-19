Ivy Tech announces partnership with Lakeland schools
LAGRANGE COUNTY — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Lakeland School Corp. have announced the launch of the LaGrange County Community Learning Center, which will bring Ivy Tech classes to LaGrange County students beginning Jan. 13.
The new partnership provides classroom space at two LaGrange County locations and allows Ivy Tech to utilize space in two recently repurposed elementary schools, Lima-Brighton Elementary in Howe and Wolcott Mills Elementary in Wolcottville.
Last spring, after low enrollment caused Lima-Brighton and Wolcott Mills to close, Lakeland School Corp. hosted town hall meetings to determine how those spaces should be repurposed, according to a news release from Ivy Tech. The communities expressed interest in having Ivy Tech host classes at the sites, specifically business and professional development.
Starting on Jan. 14, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will offer an introductory business class, Office Procedures & Team Dynamics, which will run from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at both locations.
“Lakeland School Corporation is excited to build on our strong relationship with Ivy Tech. Our students have benefited from dual credit opportunities for years,” said Eva Merkel, Superintendent of Lakeland School Corp. “Now, offering locations for ongoing training for our area workforce will expand on that partnership. Establishing Ivy Tech classrooms in Howe and Wolcottville will put classes within easy reach of LaGrange County residents.”
Individuals who are interested in Ivy Tech classes at the learning centers can contact Randy Wooldridge, Ivy Tech Director of Community Engagement, at 260-480-4196, rwooldridge2@ivytech.edu or fill out an interest form at bit.ly/IvyLaGrange
Library board of trustees to meet
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session at 7 a.m. Thursday at 157 N. Main St.
The public is invited to attend.
County extension homemakers announce classes
GOSHEN — In an effort to teach heirloom and family heritage skills, members of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills Classes Feb. 29 at the Elkhart County Purdue Extension Office.
Full-day and half-day classes will be offered at the office located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Rregistration and payment made in advance is required and includes lunch for all classes. Lunch is served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All registration fees will be held until the minimum participant number required is met. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 17. If a cancellation occurs, checks will be returned.
Twirl N Spin Table Runner will be offered as a full-day class from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class, which cost $40, will be taught by Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Morning classes run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon classes from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for both classes.
Half-day classes include:
• Beginning Knitting (a.m.), $22, taught by Sue Martin
• Drop Spindle Spinning (a.m./p.m.), $27, taught by Elaine Pyle
• Knitting Question & Answer Session (p.m.), $15, taught by Sue Martin
• Intermediate Crochet (a.m./p.m.), $15, taught by Jill Cohen
• Wool Applique (a.m./p.m.), $28, taught by Judy Hunsberger
• Woven Basket Angel (a.m./p.m.), $22, taught by Lisa Hernley
Extension Homemakers planning this event are chairwoman Jenny Huffman, adviser Margaret Weybright and committee members Kimberly McCreary, Bonnie Rife and Angie Saunders. Registration forms with class details and sample photos are available on the office website at https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/6344 or by visiting the Extension Office. Contact Jenny Huffman at 574-370-0699 for more information. Early registration is suggested.
