Local intersection reopens following improvements to hotel
ELKHART — The intersection of Main and Marion streets has reopened following improvements to the adjacent Hotel Elkhart.
The intersection had been closed since early November to allow for the reconstruction of Marion Street, which will serve as the main entrance to the renovated hotel. During this reconstruction, new sanitary sewer service was constructed from Main Street, requiring the relocation of underground electric lines and the construction of new water service to the building.
A news release from city officials stated that with the underground work completed, crews will now focus on finishing the new pavement, curbs, and sidewalks along Marion Street. Marion Street is anticipated to reopen to traffic by Feb. 1.
In addition to the improvements being completed by private-developer Cressy & Everett, the city has made several public improvements to complement the new development. This includes repairs and new lighting at the city-owned Marion Street Parking Garage, the opening of Hug Street along the south side of the garage, reconstruction of the Sage Lot which offers public parking to the rear of the hotel, reconstruction of the Main Street sidewalk to allow for outdoor seating, as well as the reconstruction of Marion Street.
Once completed, the 93-room boutique hotel will include a first- floor taproom, a South Bend Chocolate Co. Café, and a renovated, ninth-floor Athenian Ballroom. Cressy & Everett expects the hotel and restaurants to open in mid-2020.
Syracuse Public Library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — An Ox Bow County Park Pass is available to check out from the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., in 2020, library officials announced. Go fishing, hiking on dog-friendly trails, picnic by the river or play disc golf by using the park pass.
Scrabble Sunday for adults is a new social venture being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Future game dates are Feb. 9 and March 15.
Homeschoolers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Fridays for one-hour, weekly programs starting Jan. 10. Each month the history, culture, foods and crafts of a country will be explored. China is January’s country.
Food from Fiction is meeting an hour earlier in the new year, the first at noon Jan. 9. Members are reading “Farmer Boy”by Laura Ingalls Wilder and sharing food ideas from the book. Chautauqua book clubs is having a second discussion, this time about happiness. See videos and talk about “The Book of Joy: lasting happiness in a world of change” at 1 p.m. Jan. 24.
The McGee’s Decluttering group welcomes new people when they meet at noon Jan. 7. Managing clutter is a process with different plans for different problems.
Chair yoga starts the new year with a gentle, core-body exercise program at 9:15 a.m. Thursday and 10:15 a.m. Jan. 7.
Story times for preschoolers and toddlers are up and going in January, including the first week at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6 and 8 for stories, games and songs in the new year.
Any time the Syracuse Library is open is when parents or guardians are welcome to spend time with the new things available in the children’s department. Parents can play with their children with toys or sit on comfy chairs and read, or take care of things on a laptop while ‘tweens play games on laptops, read books or experiment with robots.
For more information on any of the library’s programs, call 574-457-3022 or go online to syracuse.lib.in.us.
