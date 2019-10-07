Heart City Health Receives $300,000 grant
ELKHART — HRSA has awarded Heart City Health an Oral Health Care grant to expand its oral health service capacity through new infrastructure enhancements. These funds will allow Heart City Health to complete renovations in their new dental office on 2100 Superior St. in Elkhart.
“In order to meet the increasing need for quality dental care in our community, Heart City Health continues to grow,” CEO Esleen Fultz said. “Our new dental office opened its doors on July 22 and in our first phase of the project we added 1,000 square feet to the footprint of the building. The second phase of this project will be completed with these grant dollars and that will mark the completion of the full dental office expansion and will enable Heart City Health to treat even more patients.”
“Access to high-quality, integrated oral health care is essential to the early detection of oral diseases, which are critical to preventing future, often costly, health issues,” said Acting HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “These awards, which are the first of their kind, will help health centers tackle limitations in infrastructure, such as outdated equipment and insufficient space, and improve access to integrated, oral health services in primary care settings in communities across the country.”
To make an appointment at Heart City Health Dental, call 574-970-1937.
Explore Bonneyville Mill with special night program
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the program “Stories of Elkhart: Bonneyville Mill” Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
The program will take place at Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131. There is no charge to attend, but the program is limited to attendance of 25 people.
Register for the tour by Monday by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartcountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Constructed in the 1830s by Edward Bonney, the mill has been used over generations and today is the oldest continuously operating mill in the state of Indiana.
In this nighttime, program participants will be able to learn the history of this site, its importance to the local community and the inner workings of milling.
Hog roast set for Oct. 19
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Church of the Brethren, located on Mack Drive, will offer a hog roast Oct. 19 from 4:30-7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
The menu will include pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce, bread and butter and drinks — all for an offering.
‘Being Mortal’ to be discussed
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is joining the Syracuse Library for a book discussion of the book, “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande.
A community discussion about the final years of life that people often spend in intense contact with the medical community, will take place at the Oakwood Inn conference room 1, Nov. 15 from 2 to about 3:30 p.m.
Copies of the book are available to check out and read before the meeting. Participating in the discussion will be Dr. Jeffrey Brown of Parkview’s home health and hospice center.
Turkey Creek Readers, the group of fun fiction readers, are meeting one last time this Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St.
The book, “Miss Julia Stirs up Trouble,” by Ann B. Ross, is in the middle of the Miss Julia series about a Southern widow and her rebellion against repeating her past mistakes. The winter book club, Fun from Fiction, is starting up in November on the third Thursdays at 1 p.m.
