Goshen Hospital prohibits visitors for COVID-19 precautions
GOSHEN — Effective this past Friday, to protect patients, healthcare workers and the public from COVID-19, Goshen Hospital is prohibiting visitors.
According to hospital officials, no visitors will be allowed except for one healthy adult visitor in the following areas: OB/delivery, pediatrics, emergency room, outpatient surgery, outpatient services and end-of-life situations (two visitors allowed).
”We understand it is very difficult for families and friends to be unable to provide in-person support to their hospitalized loved ones,” said Julie Crossley, chief nursing officer. “It is critical for us as a community to follow the guidance of our medical experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations to reduce the spread of this virus. We appreciate the community’s partnership and understanding during this unprecedented time.”
Health officials said their focus remains on their mission of improving the health of its communities during this time. “We are doing everything we can to continue to provide exceptional care in a safe environment for all,” health officials said.
Clinton Frame to livestream
GOSHEN — Clinton Frame Church will be livestreaming its Sunday morning services at 10:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday school. At this time, we are planning on this until April 12, Easter Sunday. Church officials said they are hoping to have Easter service at 10 a.m. April 12.
Milford Town Hall, community building closed
MILFORD — In order to ensure the health and safety of our community and staff, the Milford Town Hall and the Milford Community Building will be closed to the public until further notice. All offices are currently working, but will be taking appointments only for critical items of business.
We urge our community members to urge the directive of the ISDH and practice social distancing so we can all remain healthy during this time.
Walorski team to work remotely
MISHAWAKA, — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, today announced her staff in Indiana and Washington, D.C., are working remotely out of caution regarding the potential spread of COVID-19.
“With our country facing an unprecedented crisis, all Americans must take action to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep our communities safe,” Walorski said. “In light of these circumstances, my staff in Indiana and our nation’s capital are currently working remotely. Hoosiers can rest assured we will be working for them each and every day — with a particular focus on ensuring constituent services continue uninterrupted — and our staff can be reached by phone and online during normal business hours. I will also continue working with state, local, and federal officials and my colleagues in Congress to ensure our public health authorities and health care providers have the resources and information they need and to provide economic relief to Hoosier workers, families and small businesses.”
Walorski’s staff can be reached during normal business hours via phone at 574-204-2645 or 202-225-3915. Due to high call volume, Hoosiers are asked to send questions or comments about federal legislation via email at walorski.house.gov/email.
For assistance with a federal agency, visit walorski.house.gov/help to submit a casework request.
DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife offices close to public
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health’s recommendations, Indiana Department of Natural Resources closed field, hatchery and fish & wildlife area offices to the public.
Staff at those offices will continue to work during normal business hours. Updated information for each respective property, including the office phone number, will be posted at each public entrance. Office phone numbers can also be found at individual property pages at wildlife.IN.gov/3077.htm.
The properties themselves remain open to the public. Campgrounds and shooting ranges, except for the range at Tri-County FWA that will remain closed through at least March 24, will also remain open until further notice.
Fishing and hunting licenses remain available for purchase online. Hunting & Trapping and Fishing guidebooks are also available online.
The DNR will continue to provide Hoosiers with outdoor spaces amid concerns about the coronavirus, DNR officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.