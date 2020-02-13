Glen Oaks announces fall 2019 president’s list
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Glen Oaks Community College announced its outstanding scholars for the fall 2019 semester, which included several local students. Students on the president’s honor roll achieved a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Ian Brown and Todd Wisler, both of Howe; Maximilian Bystry of Middlebury; April Friesen and Edna Yoder, both of Shipshewana; and Jodi Wagner of South Bend, were all named to the president’s list.
Grace Point Preschool to hold open house
NAPPANEE — The Grace Point Preschool open house/ registration will be held at the church, which is located at the corner of 1155 N. Main St. and Heritage Parkway, from 4 to 6 p.m. March 10 to give attendees a chance to meet the staff and tour the school.
Grace Point Preschool is accepting registrations for its 59th year of instruction. A registration fee of $30 is due with the application. The GPPS 2020-21 school year will be directed by Linda Brandt, head teacher, along with assistant Darcy McPheeters.
Criteria include play-driven, hands-on curriculum, with emphasis on color, numbers, alphabet and name recognition, plus non-denominational Christian Bible lessons. The GPPS facility adapts well to the preschool environment, allowing the school to “own” its classroom areas, along with both indoor and outdoor recreational sections, GPPS officials said.
Classes are for children between ages 4 and 5, and are held from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Monthly tuition is $80. The group for children between ages 3 and 4 meets from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Monthly tuition is $70.
For more information, call 574-229-5890.
Scholarship funding is available to qualified applicants attending GPPS. The memorial scholarship fund exists because some Grace Point families believe that every child should have an opportunity to obtain a head start in the development of spiritual, intellectual, social, creative, and physical growth. GPPS scholarships are limited but open to any child attending the preschool. A committee evaluates the applicants based on need.
Maple Wood Nature Center goes to the birds Saturday
LAGRANGE — The Great Backyard Bird Count will be held Saturday at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
There will be a birding walk at 9 a.m., with feeder watching from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay as long as they would like.
The Backyard Bird Count is a way to learn the names of common winter birds, according to Naturalist Leslie Arnold. A pileated woodpecker was spotted several times recently around the building. Children are invited to make a pinecone birdfeeder to take home.
For more information, contact Arnold at 260-854-2225 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Local students named to St. Francis president's list
LORETTO, Pa. — More than 700 St. Francis University students made one of the fall 2019 honors lists, including president's or dean's list, including several local students.
Students who receive a president's list honor distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Reegan Miller, of Elkhart, and Preya Patel, of Nappanee, both were named to the president's list.
