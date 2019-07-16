GOSHEN
GHS alumni reunion set for Sept. 5
The 15th annual Goshen High School Alumni Reunion is approaching. The reunion will take place Sept. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in the Community Center.
The event is open to all who attended Goshen High School, their spouses and guests.
A suggested donation of $10 per person is asked to help offset expenses. A buffet meal will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. A short program and background music will be a part of the evening festivities with plenty of time for fellowship.
A donation jar will be made available during the event to support an alumni gift to “Dollars for Scholars” program at Goshen High School for those interested in contributing a dollar or two.
No notices are being sent so spread the word and no registration is needed. If members of a class want to inquire about reserving tables, call Jan Huber at 574-533-7564 or Deb Roebeck at 574-370-2617 for details.
INDIANA
Dairy Queen Miracle
Treat Day fundraiser
to benefit Riley’s
On July 25, participating Dairy Queen locations will raise funds for Riley Hospital for Children by donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold. More than 200 Dairy Queen locations in and around Indiana will participate in the annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day.
Locally, those locations include: GOSHEN — 723 W. Pike St. and 822 Lincolnway East; NAPPANEE — 1057 E. Market St.; SYRACUSE — 700 S. Huntington St.; ELKHART — 206 W. Jackson Blvd., 1839 Cassopolis St.; MIDDLEBURY — 416 N. Main St.; and LIGONIER — 909 Lincolnway South.
Proceeds throughout the United States and Canada will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals. Riley Hospital for Children is Indiana’s only affiliated Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals partner.
For more information about Miracle Treat Day and to find which Dairy Queen locations are participating, visit MiracleTreatDay.com or RileyKids.org/MTD19.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Emily Yoder named to dean's list
Emily Yoder of Middlebury has been named to Trevecca Nazarene University's dean's list for the spring semester, released July 12.
Yoder is a graduate of Clinton Christian School.
To be named to the dean's list, undergraduates must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30.
ELKHART
Back-to-school health checks offered
The Minority Health Coalition Annual Health and Back2School event will take place Aug. 3 at the Tolson Center.
The Minority Health Coalition will be offering free health screenings, serving both adults and youth. Screenings include heart disease/blood pressure, cancer and vision among others. School physicals will be offered for children and young adults who need them. Services will be offered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAGRANGE
Summer foods made lighter
On July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the LaGrange Council on Aging will be hosting a free workshop dealing with cooking healthier and lighter versions of favorite summer foods.
For more information, call 1-866-484-9560
LAGRANGE
Heron Creek to host challenges
At 8 a.m. July 27, the Heron Creek Golf Club will be hosting a variety of special activities throughout the course, including longest drive, putting challenge and closet to the pin among others. Winners will receive a prize.
This outing costs $200 per foursome and $50 for individual.
For more information, call Keith Thompson at 260-318-0741.
