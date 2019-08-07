LAGRANGE
Free, low-cost screenings at Check-Up Day
Parkview LaGrange Hospital will be offering low-cost blood tests, free screenings and educational services during Check-Up Day Aug. 15 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the hospital, 207 N. Townline Road.
Many of the most popular blood tests will be offered in convenient wellness packages. Those who are planning to complete any of the wellness packages will need to fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Water is permitted during the fast and those who are on prescription medicines, should take them as prescribed.
• Wellness Package A costs $35. It includes a comprehensive metabolic profile and a lipid profile.
• Wellness Package B costs $45. It includes all of the tests in Package A, plus a hemogram.
• Women’s Wellness Package costs $80. It includes all of the tests in Package B, plus A1C and TSH screenings.
• Men’s Wellness Package is $105. It includes all of the tests in Package B, plus A1C and PSA screenings.
A number of blood tests may also be ordered individually, including a hemogram ($10), TSH ($25), A1C ($20), PSA ($30), ultrasensitive CRP ($20) and the Vitamin D test ($45). No fasting is required for these individual blood tests.
ELKHART
CCS food pantry in need of supplies
Church Community Services is in need of food and other supplies and is requesting donations.
Donations needed include:
• Canned soups, meat and vegetables
• Cereals (hot and cold)
• Crackers
• Rice
• Hamburger Helper-like meal helpers
• Peanut butter
• Jelly
• Condiments
• Boxed potatoes
• Diapers
• Personal care and hygiene items
• Cash donations allow the pantry to purchase items at an unbeatable price of 18 cents a pound.
Volunteers are also needed:
• Volunteers, both individuals and groups, are needed to weed our outdoor gardens any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday.
• CCS’ food pantry needs help serving its guests Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during different shifts.
• Volunteers are needed to drive CCS’ van (sometimes with a trailer) to run errands for our Seed to Feed program.
• Volunteers are needed to drive CCS’ box trucks (26- and 16-foot trucks) and vans for food pick-up. A commercial driver’s license is required for a 26-foot truck, but not necessary for other vehicles.
Those interested should contact Jen McOwen at 574-295-3673, ext. 112, or email volunteer@churchcommunityservices.org.
MILFORD
Redevelopment group to meet
Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
LAGRANGE
Make ice cream in a bag Saturday
A naturalist at Maple Wood Nature Center will lead attendees in making ice cream in a bag at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Each participant will get to make homemade ice cream using simple kitchen ingredients. This activity uses dairy products. People of all ages are welcome. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South.
For more information, contact naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
ELKHART
VFW corn and sausage roast Aug. 17
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 88 Auxiliary's annual corn and sausage roast will take place Aug. 17 from noon until 8 p.m. at the post, 1519 W. Bristol St.
The cost is $8 per person in advance or $9 at the door.
The all-you-can-eat meal is open to the public. There will be no carry-outs.
The VFW hall is non-smoking and open to families. There will be discounted prices for children younger than 12.
Along with food, there will be door prizes, raffles, 50/50s and two bands, Unsupervized from 4 to 7 p.m. and Kill Switch from 8 to 11 p.m.
For more information, call 574-264-1000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.