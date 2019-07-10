MIDDLEBURY
Five-year park plan to be discussed
The final meeting for public input on the Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department’s five-year plan will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St. The meeting should take no more than one hour. Anyone interested in the Middlebury Parks who did not attend the previous meeting is invited to attend and give input.
The five-year plan guides the park department and its board in determining its future direction and is mandatory for grant applications. To begin the plan, a survey was compiled and 298 responses were received from the community.
GOSHEN
Goshen College hosting a campus open house
Indiana’s 30 private, non-profit colleges and universities — including Goshen College — are opening their doors to students, parents and any others interested in the college selection process during Indiana Private College Week Monday through July 19.
During that week, Goshen College will offer campus tours each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and visitors will have a chance to set up a meeting with the admissions office.
Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad Mini tablet. Entry forms and rules will be available at each campus.
Individual visits are also available throughout the year. Contact the Goshen College admission office at admission@goshen.edu, 800-348-7422 or 574-535-7535. For more information, visit www.goshen.edu/visit.
INDIANA
State parks draw hunt application period opens Monday
Hunters can apply online for State Parks Deer Management Draw Hunts beginning Monday by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applications are only available online and close Aug. 26.
The first state park hunt was held in 1993 as an effort to mitigate damage to vegetation and unique habitat by an overpopulation of white-tailed deer in Brown County State Park. Multiple parks have hosted deer management hunts annually since 1995. The decision to start deer management at individual parks has been based on scientific vegetation monitoring, DNR officials said. Decisions to continue deer management at individual parks are made annually using harvest data and consideration of occurrences of rare, threatened and endangered flora that could be affected by excessive browsing by deer.
Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application, excluding an apprentice license, and must be Indiana residents who will be 18 years of age by the date of the first hunt. Once an application has been submitted, information cannot be changed. Applications must be completed by the application deadline.
Primary applicants can apply by themselves or with up to two secondary applicants (buddies). Primary applicants must apply with their buddies’ information on their application in order for them to participate, including their buddies’ deer license number(s) and date(s) of birth.
Buddies must still meet all age, residency and licensing requirements of the State Parks Deer Management Hunts. Each applicant may appear on only one application per hunt period.
Firearm hunts allow applicants to use any legal firearm to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts allow applications to use any legal archery equipment to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows.
Hunters will be selected through a randomized computer drawing. A link to view drawing results will be posted at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by Aug. 30.
2019 State Parks Deer Management Draw Hunt properties include: Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Charlestown State Park, Clifty Falls State Park (archery only), Fort Harrison State Park (archery only), Harmonie State Park, Indiana Dunes State Park, McCormick’s Creek State Park, Ouabache State Park, Pokagon State Park, Prophetstown State Park, Shakamak State Park, Spring Mill State Park and Cave River Valley Natural Area (drawn and managed together), Summit Lake State Park, Tippecanoe River State Park, Trine State Recreation Area (archery only) and Whitewater Memorial State Park.
Early hunts are Nov. 18-19 and late hunts are Dec. 2-3.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
