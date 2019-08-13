BENTON
Fairfield Class of ’74 to reunite
The Fairfield High School Class of 1974 will reunite to mark 45 years since graduation.
The celebration will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
For more information, contact Teresa at 317-850-0218.
INDIANA
APPLE reserved hunts now accepting applications
Access Program Providing Land Enhancements (APPLE) offers quail, pheasant and woodcock hunting opportunities on private property.
These hunts are allocated through the online reserved hunt system. The online application is the only way to apply. Hunters may apply for one hunting period. Although the hunting period is two days, selected hunters may only hunt one day of the two-day period, state officials said.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 23. Draw result notifications will be emailed within two weeks of the application deadline. Successfully drawn applicants will be allowed two hunting partners. All regulations and bag limits apply.
To register for this hunt and check the status of the draw, once it is available, go online to on.IN.gov/reservedhunt
APPLE offers financial incentives to landowners who allow controlled public access hunting on their private lands. Wildlife biologists also work with landowners to establish and improve habitat.
For more information about APPLE, visit on.IN.gov/dnrapple
ELKHART
Coffee on the Piazza this Saturday
Ruthmere Museum staff will host Coffee on the Piazza Saturday from 10 a.m. – noon.
There will be Rise’n Roll pastries, free coffee, musical talent and secret door board games.
Plus, there will be a time to slow down with yoga from The Awakening Realm. Every Saturday through August, Ruthmere staff will serve complimentary coffee, Rise’n Roll pastries available for a donation and present local musical talent.
New this year is a classic ride show on Ruthmere’s front drive. There are only four parking spots available for this event each Saturday. Contact Bill Firstenberger at bfirstenberger@ruthmere.org for more information.
Guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are offered Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 574-264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org.
GOSHEN
Library board to meet
The Board of Trustees of Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., Goshen, will have a staff and finance committee meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room A/B of the library.
The agenda includes: review of the proposed preliminary 2020 budgets and purchasing policy revision proposal.
GOSHEN
Great Inflatable Race registration continues
Online registration continues for the Great Inflatable Race Aug. 24 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The event, sponsored by Goshen Health, is free to all registered participants, but registration is required by going online to https://thegreatinflatablerace.com/goshen. There are several waves of starts, with most of them nearly full.
Participants will enter at Gate 7 of the fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Then they will proceed to the inflatable obstacles.
The obstacles, about eight to 10 of them, are spread throughout the running course. The event then ends at the Inflatable Village.
