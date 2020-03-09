Emergency training being held at high school
GOSHEN — A training drill will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Goshen High School, according to a news release from officials with the city of Goshen.
The Goshen Fire and Police departments will work with approximately 825 Goshen Community Schools staff members and teachers who volunteered to help conduct the drill.
“This allows Goshen Fire and Police Department to respond to a more realistic scenario,” a report from city officials stated. “Because of other scenarios in the state of Indiana that have been reported, we want to be clear that no projectiles/plastic pellets will be used during this drill. The well-being and safety of our volunteers will be monitored at all times during the drill.”
The announcement was made by members of the Goshen Police Department, Goshen Fire Department, the City of Goshen and Goshen Community Schools.
Additional Goshen police officers and fire personnel who are not participating in the training will remain on duty during the training exercise, and there will be no lapse in response to calls for service from Goshen residents and businesses, the report states.
Signs will be posted along the roadway to alert passersby that training is being conducted at the school.
“This training exercise will allow the police and fire departments to train further, while also helping school staff see first-hand what could happen in an emergency,” the report states. “It is our greatest hope that our community never has to utilize what is learned in exercises like this; but there is value in training, and we will be prepared.”
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invite the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, a special French dip sandwich with fries will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from the menu.
Swiss steak dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, a St. Patrick’s Day party will be held, with corned beef dinners served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Dr. Ron & the Clinic will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, a jam session will be held. Doors open at noon and food will be served.
Timberdoodle Trek scheduled for Friday
BRISTOL — Nature lovers will have the chance to observe unique bird behavior during the Elkhart County Park’s Timberdoodle Trek at 7 p.m. Friday at Lieber Nature Preserve.
The free walk will give bird watchers the opportunity to observe the flight display of the American woodcock, also known as the Timberdoodle. Elusive and seldom seen during the day, the woodcock is most active at twilight during the spring breeding season.
“The Timberdoodle is a fascinating bird to observe,” Annie Aguirre, event coordinator, said. “It may have the build of a chubby sandpiper and a comical-sounding call, but during courtship, these male birds become master acrobats that spiral in the sky.”
Often referred to as a “sky dance,” the bird’s distinctive behavior is highlighted by an airborne display in which the males launch straight up into the air 300 feet, and slowly spiral down while producing a twittering sound with their wings, park officials stated in a recent news release announcing the event. For many bird watchers, the arrival and courtship displays of the woodcock mark the beginning of spring, and a spectacle not to be missed.
Due to limited parking, the Timberdoodle Trek group will meet at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., and carpool to the site.
Participants are asked to dress for the weather and to arrive early, as the group will head out at 7 p.m. sharp.
Admission is free and open to those ages 8 and older. Registration is required before Thursday.
To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, is available online or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
