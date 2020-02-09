Elkhart police taking applications for citizens academy
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department recently announced the 2020 Citizens Academy will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 3 to May 12. There will be no class April 7 due to spring break.
The academy is a 10-week program where local residents attend classes instructed by Elkhart Police Department personnel who have developed the curriculum which includes, but is not limited to, narcotics investigations, special response team, canine, defensive tactics, professional standards, crime scene investigations and the Emergency 911 Communications Center.
During the academy, participants will receive information and demonstrations on how the different divisions of the police department work, officials stated in a news release. At the end of the academy, participants are invited to participate in a ride-along with an on-duty officer to see how everything they have learned can be applied.
"It is not the intent of the citizens academy to recruit or guide individuals into a career of law enforcement, or influence citizens to be pro-police if their beliefs are otherwise," police department officials stated in Monday's press release. "It is however, our intent to provide all attendees with basic information to increase their knowledge of how the police department operates on a daily basis. It is also our intent to educate, sometimes entertain and, most importantly, bring the citizens of our community closer together. With this simple philosophy, we hope to foster a better understanding and establish a friendship between the law enforcement community and the citizens we serve."
Anyone interested in participating must complete an application and release, which is available at the front desk of the Elkhart Police Department, 175 Waterfall Dr.
Applications will be taken until Feb. 24 and class size is limited to the first 18 approved applications.
For more information, contact Lt. Travis Snider at 574-389-4733 or email travis.snider@elkhartpolice.org.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, grilled chicken with broccoli cheese rice and green beans will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from menus.
Swiss steak dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Valentine's Day dinner and dance will be held. Steak and shrimp will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and music by High Life will begin at 7 p.m.
Council on Aging to hold program on chocolate
LAGRANGE — "Chocolate: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" will be presented from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the LaGrange County Council on Aging, 410 Central Ave.
Attendees will learn how a cocoa pod from South America is transformed into a food people love to eat, and is actually good for them.
Dietitian Sue Delagrange will present the free program. Reservations are recommended, but not required.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 866-484-9560.
