Elkhart native graduates from Air Force
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Louel J. Lucas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program, which included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate's degree in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Lucas is the son of Josephine Kreider of Elkhart.
He is a 2017 graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School.
Brush pickup changing to winter call-in schedule
ELKHART — City of Elkhart forestry crews will soon be making their final rounds through the city before changing back to the winter call-in schedule for brush pickup.
Beginning Nov. 4, residents will need to call the city’s buildings and grounds department in order to request brush pickup. During this time, brush will be picked up approximately every two to three weeks.
Residents should leave a detailed message including their name, address and telephone number. Brush should be placed at the roadside separate from leaves and other yard debris. Brush that is mixed in with other yard waste will not be removed.
Weekly residential brush pickup is anticipated to resume in April.
Residents with questions regarding the schedule or guidelines are invited to contact the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department at 574-970-0542.
Warsaw Friends of NRA banquet planned
WARSAW — The 21st annual Warsaw Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser will take place Oct. 19 at the North Webster Community Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event includes a sit-down meal catered by Holy Smokes BBQ Co. and Chubbies Pub and Grub. A cash bar will also be available. Events for the evening include firearm raffles, a live auction, a silent auction and other games of chance.
The Friends of NRA raises money to promote the shooting sports in Indiana for youth, women and the disabled. Local organizations that have received money from the NRA Foundation in recent years include the Warsaw High Junior ROTC program, 4-H Programs in Kosciusko County and all of the surrounding counties, the Grace College shooting sports program and the Grace archery program, the Dirt Devils program at the KOSKO Shotgun Sports Complex, and the Junior Sharpshooters air rifle program at American Legion Post 253 in North Webster.
Tickets can be purchased at Two Bear Arms in Etna Green, or by calling 574-372-3605 or 843-283-9007. Tickets can also be obtained online at friendsofnra.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.