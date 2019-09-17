Elkhart man graduates from basic training
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander V. Garnica graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Garnica is a 2019 graduate of Concord High School, Elkhart.
Raise the Brush opens at ‘the gallery at Rua’
WARSAW — “The gallery at Rua” in cooperation with Raise the Dough Inc. will be having its first charity art exhibit and auction to help raise funding for adoptive parents. This event, titled Raise the Brush, will open in the Brennan Room at the downtown eatery Rua Friday and is an offshoot of Raise the Dough’s Sons and Daughters Festival in Winona Lake that same night.
The artwork in the exhibit, donated by artists from around the country, will then be auctioned off at a public charity art auction Nov. 7 at Rua. All proceeds will go to Raise the Dough Inc. to be used to aid the adoption process of families in the U.S. In addition, a public artist reception will take place Saturday from 6-8 p.m., where several of the artists will be available to meet and greet.
The Raise the Brush exhibit will feature the work of more than 10 artists and will consist of adoption-related pieces, as well as other donated works, organizers said. The works cover a variety of styles and media, and promises to be a very unique and varied exhibit.
Rua is located at 108 E. Market St. Raise the Brush will run through Nov. 7. Some of the artists will be present at the artist reception Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., which is open to the public.
Appetizers will be provided, and a cash bar will be available. All works will be auctioned off Nov. 7.
“The gallery at Rua” is open to the public during regular Rua hours.
For more information, contact thegallery@ruawarsaw.com or 574-267-4730.
Fall Crafters Fair coming to the MEC
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana will be bringing in the fall season with a fall craft festival, an antique market and more.
The Michiana Event Center will be hosting a festival of crafters, artisans, vintage sellers and musicians that has become an annual fall event in town. The festival is set to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 and will continue to run all day Oct. 4 and 5. Admission will be $5. Learn more at www.michianaevents.com/fall-crafters-fair.
At the same time as the Fall Crafters Fair, Shipshewana Trading Place will be hosting an October Antique Market Oct. 4-5 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. in the Farmstead Event Pavilion, 368 S. Van Buren St. The public is invited to shop for antique and vintage furniture, jewelry, primitives, collectibles, advertising and more. There will be free parking and free admission.
Oct. 4-5 is also the opening weekend of the 2019 Shipshewana Across the Road Indoor Flea Market (inside the Expo Barn).
Mayor Neese to host fourth annual Family Fun Ride
ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese invites the community to join in Elkhart’s Family Fun Ride this Saturday.
The 7.5-mile bicycle ride will start at the Civic Plaza at 11 a.m. The mayor will lead the route along the St. Joseph River through several Elkhart parks, including Island, High Dive and Walker parks. Participants will take a brief refreshment break at Walker Park, where free bottled water and fresh fruit will be provided. The ride will end back at the Civic Plaza. The ride is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 574-294-5471, ext. 1041.
