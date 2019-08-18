ELKHART
Elkhart launches park survey
The city of Elkhart is developing a comprehensive Parks and Cultural Assets Master Plan and wants to learn more about the community’s vision for the future of these vital amenities. To do so, city officials have commissioned a community survey.
To provide statistically valid results, the community survey has been mailed directly to a random sampling of residents. City officials are also inviting the entire community to provide feedback and input through an open-link survey at www.elkhartparksurvey.org/open.
The results of this survey will provide information in determining community values, satisfaction levels, needs and priorities and demographics for the city’s long-term planning efforts. Participants will be prompted to answer questions about what types of programs, facilities and services they want in their parks and recreation system and where priorities should be placed.
In addition to the needs assessment survey, city officials held two public input sessions earlier this year. The results of all community feedback will be used to determine priority programming and capital improvement projects over the next five years. The master plan will identify potential funding sources as well as community partnerships necessary to turn ideas into results, city officials said. The plan will also establish criteria for evaluating the condition of land, facilities and equipment and create a proactive maintenance schedule to preserve local assets. This project is led by GreenPlay LLC, with survey and data work done by RRC Associates.
To learn more about the Parks and Cultural Assets Master Plan, contact the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department at 574-295-PARK (7275).
ELKHART
Public invited to learn about fair housing laws
The city of Elkhart Office of Development Services is inviting residents to participate in a series of free fair housing training sessions. These sessions will be held in collaboration with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and aim to educate the public on fair housing laws.
The first training, focused on rental basics, will take place Wednesday. Registration is currently full for this session, however, there will be two additional opportunities later this year to get involved.
Those sessions are:
• Fair Housing Disability Training — Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m.
This training will focus on rental-specific regulations. Topics to be addressed include: overview of fair housing laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act; common types of disability-based housing discrimination; disability-specific fair housing regulations, including reasonable accommodations, reasonable modifications and design and construction accessibility requirements; and common questions related to animals as reasonable accommodation.
• Fair Lending Training — Dec. 5 from 1-3 p.m.
This training will focus on sales and lending regulations under fair housing laws. Topics to be addressed include: an overview of fair housing protections, recent lending cases involving housing, common forms of fair lending discrimination, redlining, the dangers of rent-to-own housing transactions and more.
All training will take place at High Dive Park Pavilion, located at 500 E. Beardsley Ave. Parking is free, and refreshments will be available, courtesy of 1st Source Bank.
For more information or to register, visit www.fhcci.org/events. Registration is required.
