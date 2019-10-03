Elkhart candidates to debate Oct. 14
ELKHART – The Elkhart Public Library is hosting a mayoral candidate debate Oct. 14 at Iechyd Da Brewing Company in Elkhart.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Elkhart mayoral candidates Democrat Rod Roberson and Republican Dave Miller will debate for one hour inside the pub, located at 317 N. Main St. The debate will be moderated by Gary Sieber of WNDU.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and candidates will be available after the debate to meet with attendees until 9 p.m.
Space is limited and tickets are available by lottery only. For more details and to enter for a pair of tickets, visit http://bit.ly/EPLdebate by Wednesday.
The event is for those age 21 and older. The kitchen will not be open but drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this weekend at the post.
On Friday, a fish or shrimp dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. with bingo and karaoke beginning at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a lunch served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Maple Wood open house postponed due to EEE
LAGRANGE — The 30th anniversary open house celebration of Maple Wood Nature Center is being postponed as a precautionary measure to help park patrons avoid mosquitos.
The open house was scheduled from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will be rescheduled to a future date after the first hard freeze. Visit www.lagrangecountyparks.org or the park’s Facebook page for program dates and information.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange. For more information, contact naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Eby serves with Service Adventure
GOSHEN — Nathanael Eby of Goshen began a one-year service term with the Service Adventure program in August. Eby will be living with other young adults in a unit house in Anchorage, Alaska.
A 2016 graduate of Bethany Christian Schools, Eby is the son of Rachel and Rick Eby, and is a member of Walnut Hill Mennonite Church in Goshen, part of Indiana-Michigan Mennonite Conference.
Since 1989, Service Adventure, a part of Mennonite Mission Network, has given young adults the opportunity to live in a household community with peers, serve with local nonprofits and form close connections with host churches and unit leaders throughout a 10-month term.
For more information about Service Adventure, visit MennoniteMission.net/ServiceAdventure.
Korsantia to perform at Crystal Valley Concert Series
MIDDLEBURY — Alexander Korsantia will present a program of Chopin and Schubert at First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
Korsantia teaches at the New England Conservatory of Music and was previously professor of Piano at Indiana University-South Bend. In 1995, he won the Arthur Rubinstein piano competition and he has appeared in recitals and concerts with major symphonies throughout the world.
To see more about the concert series, visit www.crystalvalleyconcert.com.
Missionaries to share ministry
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. 900 West, will host the Campbell-White family, missionaries serving in Southeast Asia since May 2017, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The public is invited and a free meal will be served at 6 p.m.
Kevin and Jeni Campbell-White have three children, Lydia, Noah and Caleb. They have been in ministry for the last 24 years around the United States.
