Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative nets 12 OWI arrests
ELKHART — Twelve people were arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated in Elkhart County during the recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement mobilization.
The national initiative, which locally included the police departments from Elkhart, Goshen, Wakarusa and Bristol and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, was aimed at cracking down on impaired motorists from mid-August through Labor Day weekend.
In addition to the OWI arrests, officials with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced three felony arrests were made during the initiative, as well as five criminal misdemeanor arrests, and there were 90 tickets and 114 warnings issued.
The 2019 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative included an increase in officer enforcement on roads throughout the county and increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.
‘Being Mortal’ focus of library Reading Circle
SYRACUSE — ‘Being Mortal’ by Atul Gawande will be the focus of the Reading Circle formed by the Chautauqua-Wawasee organization in partnership with the Syracuse Public Library.
The free event will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Oakwood Resort Inn in Syracuse, conference room No. 1. Dr. Jeffrey Brown, medical director of Parkview’s Home Health and Hospice organization, will be participating in the discussion.
Books are available through the Evergreen system and extra copies are available for checkout at local libraries.
For more details, visit www.chautauquawawasee.orgm or stop by the Syracuse Public Library.
Shepherd’s Cove to open second location
GREENTOWN — Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry will host an open house for its second location in Howard County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will be held at 332 W. Payton St.
The new location is hosted by Bridge of Life Ministries, and will be open the third Saturday of each month. Check in and shopping is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when clients may shop for as much as they need for free. There is no income verification, but a picture ID is required.
Donations are accepted all year, and those interested can leave a message on The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry — Greentown Facebook page to arrange drop off or pick up.
Visit www.shepherds-cove.org for more information.
Wawasee to host Indiana Gets Girl Powered
SYRACUSE — Any girl who is interested in learning more about robotics and STEM fields is invited to Wawasee High School’s third annual “Indiana Gets Girl Powered!” event.
The event will allow young women to network with each other and make contact with women mentors in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, organizers said. The event will consist of icebreaker activity, discussion sessions with mentors from STEM fields, a dinner social and a panel discussion regarding challenges women face in STEM fields and how those challenges can be overcome. Dinner will be provided and there is no cost to attend.
The Girl Powered Event is open to girls ages 10-18. It will take place Oct. 12 from 1–6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Wawasee High School. Register at tinyurl.com/y4g6n983. Those who sign up by Sept. 19 will receive a free Girl Powered T-shirt.
