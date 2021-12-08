Webinar for mindful eating set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a free Zoom webinar discussing holiday stress and triggers for overeating Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michelle LeCount, registered dietitian with Get Fit Get Healthy, will discuss how to harness the power of mindful eating to enjoy your favorite holiday foods without all the guilt.
Registration is required for this free webinar at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE. Participants can also earn rewards for watching THRIVE webinars. For more information, call 574-364-2496.
VFW to host events over the coming week
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, located at 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting the following events:
- Friday — Swiss steak dinner starting at 5 p.m.; karaoke with John Huss, starting at 7 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m.; early bird at 6:45 p.m.
- Saturday — Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; Army/Navy game tailgate, game starts at 3 p.m.
- Monday — Wing special
- Tuesday — Hamburger special
- Wednesday — Order off the menu; treasure chest drawing at 6:50 p.m.
- Thursday — Canteen opens at 3 p.m.
Community invited to participate in annual winter clothing drive
GOSHEN — Residents are invited to join Everence Federal Credit Union for its eighth annual winter clothing drive.
Community residents and Everence employees are invited to donate new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens or other winter clothing for adults or kids, according to a news release.
Collection boxes will be set up in the credit union at 1301 College Ave. and at the Everence Financial corporate headquarters, 1110 N. Main St., until Dec. 23.
The items collected will be donated to The Window, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides services to meet the needs of those who have limited income.
Learn more about the winter clothing drive at everence.com/Michiana.
Grace Seminary awarded grant From Lilly Endowment Inc.
WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary was recently awarded a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
As part of the grant-funded effort, Grace Seminary also will introduce a residentially tethered financial model that will support the expansion of online offerings while investing in courses offered at the seminary’s Winona Lake campus.
The grant is one of 84 awarded as part of the second phase of Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative. Ranging from $500,000 to $1 million, the grants are supporting efforts at 74 U.S. theological schools located in 28 states and 10 Canadian theological schools located in seven provinces.
To learn more visit visit www.grace.edu.
