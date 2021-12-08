Ribbon cutting for Nailt Images set for Thursday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Nailt Images, a mobile barbershop, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, at 1 p.m., at 1003 Industrial Parkway.
The ceremony will be part of Nailt Images grand opening, according to a news release.
‘Christmas Around the Tree’ set for Monday
WAKARUSA — Wakarusa’s Christmas Around the Tree will take place downtown at 6:30 p.m., Monday.
In addition to free hot cocoa and cookies, the event will feature live entertainment by Dawning Generation/Vocal Jazz and Middle School Select Singers, according to a news release.
The event is sponsored by the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Maple Syrup Festival and Joint Chamber Golf Outing.
Library events scheduled
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library board will meet Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., at 124 N. Elkhart St. The public is welcome to attend.
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites will take place on Facebook or YouTube on Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
Children in grades K-5 are invited for one hour of LEGO building Monday at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and children are asked leave their own LEGOS at home.
“Why the Evergreen Trees Keep Their Leaves in Winter” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear a POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) about a little bird who was harbored all winter by the kindly conifers.
4-H cookbooks on sale
GOSHEN — Cookbooks from the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are available for purchase.
The cookbook features 17 years of award-winning recipes from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in Open Class judging, according to a news release. The categories in the cookbook include: President’s Baked Item, Dairy Delicious, Fruits and Vegetables, Grilling, Breads and Quick Breads, Cakes and Pies, Cookies and Candy, and a This and That category. The book contains more than 700 recipes.
The cookbooks are being sold for $5 and can be purchased at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash and checks are accepted.
