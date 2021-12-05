Mobile food distributions set for this, next week
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting the following local food distribution events.
- Wednesday, 10 a.m. to Noon, eastern time or while supplies last, Centennial Park, 1660 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth
- Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., eastern time, or while supplies last. Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
- Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., eastern time, or while supplies. God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Weber Street, Warsaw
All three of these distribution sites will provide assorted frozen food items, according to a news release.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It will be on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, for those in need of food assistance. One box per household will be allowed.
Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Board of Education to meet Thursday
TOPEKA — The Westview Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, at the school corporation office at 1545 600 W.
There will be an executive session at 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting and may continue after the meeting, according to a news release.
The regular meeting is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, the release said. The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all persons. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact Taryn Davis at the Corporation Administration Office at 260-768-4404.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to perform at Lerner
ELKHART – Friends of the Lerner will present Weird Al at the historic Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Ticket prices are $39, $59, $79, $99 and $329, plus applicable fees.
This tour requires all fans provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or negative testing within 72-hours of show, plus matching photo ID will be required to obtain entry to the venue the date of the show. For more information on this requirement, please visit: https://thelerner.com/covid-19-faq.
