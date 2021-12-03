Goshen council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82505176109 or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099
The meeting ID is 825 0517 6109. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Church to host Christmas brunch
GOSHEN — First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., will host a Christmas Day brunch of pancakes and sausage links.
The free meal will consist of four pancakes and three sausage links with prepackaged butter and syrup, and choice of milk or orange juice. Prepackaged silverware will also be included.
The drive-through, carry-out only meal will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Delivery options are also available.
There are volunteer opportunities available and those interested should call Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Any other questions may be answered by either Karen or by calling the church office.
LaGrange council to meet by Zoom
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Monday
To take part visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Library hosting December events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host a number of ongoing events this month.
Book Bites will take place Dec. 16 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area of the library. Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. No registration is required for this event.
Gingerbread Extravaganza will be Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Registration can be made by calling 862-2465
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites will be on Facebook or YouTube Sunday evenings at 7. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
Elementary aged children are invited Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. on the library Facebook and YouTube pages for “Holiday Tree.” Craft Time is a virtual program of art projects, DIYs, and upcycling ideas designed to keep kids creative.
Students in grades 6-12 will meet Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. for the new Anime Club. Registered participants will have snacks and watch family friendly anime during this monthly event.
“The Visit to Santa Claus Land” is running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear how two children visit Santa’s workshop — in their dreams.
