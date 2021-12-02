Maple Leaf Farms donates poultry for hunger relief
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms donated more than 40 tons of poultry products to food banks and pantries, including locally operated Milford Food Bank and Combined Community Services, in 2021
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently recognized Maple Leaf Farms and other poultry companies in Indiana during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse for the poultry industry’s combined donation of 200,000 pounds of food in 2021, according to a news release.
Grace College adds degree
WINONA LAKE — Grace College added a degree in professional communication to its course offerings this year.
The major is designed to prepare students to communicate effectively in the business world, according to a news release. The degree combines principles and practices of three distinct programs: communication, behavioral science and marketing in order to equip graduates for roles in human resources, corporate management and related fields.
Students in the program are also required to complete an internship which allows them to practice their educational experiences in a real-world setting before they step into the field full-time, the release said.
Purdue Extension to host farmer series
GOSHEN — The Beginning Farmer Series is being offered by Purdue Extension to assist new farmers in building a network of people and the tools they need to increase their management and business skills.
In this hands-on series participants will learn about: addressing the realities of starting a farm, assessing farming assets, defining goals, and creating a feasible plan to achieve those goals, according to a news release. The seven-week series will run from Jan. 18 to March 1, Tuesday evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Nappanee Public Library.
Session topics include: What are your Realities, Mapping Your Assets, Financial Management, Goal Setting, Action Plans and Forming Your Projects. There will also be some outside work from these workshops.
Register at cvent.me/m7V5m1. The cost is $65 and will include resources and workbooks for participants. Registration will end Jan. 10.
