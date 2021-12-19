Fruit sale runs to Thursday
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will be selling fruit Monday thru Wednesday, from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Ligonier.
The club is down to 85 boxes of oranges and 39 boxes of grapefruit, according to a news release. Mixed boxes available upon request. The cost is $25 per box.
Visit the Ligonier Lions Club Facebook post or text Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915 for daily updates.
Christmas Eve services set for Elkhart
ELKHART — Granger Community Church will be offering candlelight Christmas Eve at 5 and 7 p.m., at it’s Elkhart location at 2701 E. Bristol St.
The celebration will feature music, arts and a candle lighting ceremony, according to a news release. To attend in person, guests should reserve free tickets at grangerchurch.com/christmaseve and print out their tickets to bring with them.
Hunting, fishing, trapping license fees to increase
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2006, Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife has increased fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses.
Commercial license fees also increase, some for the first time since the 1980s, according to a news release.
The increases will be applied to personal licenses starting with the 2022-2023 license year (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023) that will go on sale in January. The fee increase does not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021-2022 license year (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022), even if those licenses are purchased after Jan. 1. The new fees allow DFW to maintain core programs including habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services, including public safety.
More information on these changes, including a full list of the new fees, can be found at dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/licenses-and-permits/fee-changes. Learn more about how DFW is funded: https://bit.ly/3xdQTAU.
Cookie sale starts next month
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana’s annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will launch Jan. 14, 2022, and continue until March 14.
Purchase options include:
• In person at a Girl Scout Cookie booth. To find a cookie booth near you, go to www.gsnim.org and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool to get dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area.
• Download and install the free Cookie Finder app on your smartphone and press “Find Cookies Now!”
• Online with the Digital Cookie platform. If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you’re interested in buying cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there!
To learn more visit www.gsnim.org.
