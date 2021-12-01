State accepting applications for fellowship program
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s office announced Wednesday that applications will be accepted through Jan. 28, 2022, for the 2022–2023 Governor’s Fellowship.
The Governor’s Fellowship offers experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
The program is open to college graduates who either received their bachelor’s degree beginning in summer or fall of 2021 or in spring of 2022. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.
The application and submission guidelines can be found at https://www.in.gov/gov/governors-office/governors-fellowship-program. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Jan. 28, 2022.
Applicants should know if they have been selected for an interview no later than Feb. 14, 2022. The fellowship will begin July 1, 2022.
For more information about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.
LoveWay seeks volunteers
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay, a nonprofit organization which offers therapeutic equestrian services, is seeking volunteers.
With 60 positions to fill by Jan. 2, training will be provided, and daytime, weekend and evening spots are available.
To learn more visit lovewayinc.org.
Local students to perform at Sunday concert
ANGOLA — Trine University’s Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will present their annual Christmas concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, {span}500 W Maumee St.{/span}
The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release.
The following local students will perform with the chamber orchestra: Emma Koch, Middlebury, Caleb Shaffer, Elkhart, and Abigail Shay, also of Elkhart.
Reading program receives grant funding
WARSAW — The TCU Foundation recently awarded $2,000 to Plant the Seed, Read!, a program of Kosciusko Literacy Services.
The grant will support the 2022 Plant the Seed, Read! Community Book Read, according to a news release. The book selection is “Christmas Jars” by Jason Wright.
With additional funding Kosciusko Literacy Services plans to have the author speak at the launch of the book read.
Donations from individuals and grants from corporations help support the Kosciusko Literacy Services’ mission.
To learn more visit www.kcread.org.
