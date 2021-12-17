Viewrail/Stair Supplies offering tours
GOSHEN — Viewrail/StairSupplies will offer the public tours of its manufacturing facilities in Goshen south, Jan. 21, 2022, starting from 1753 Eisenhower Drive North. Tours will last three hours.
“We’ve invested an incredible amount of intellect and effort into creating an employee-first company,” said Len Morris, founder and principal of Viewrail/StairSupplies. The company manufactures modern and traditional stairways and railing.
Tours will be led by Morris and Troy Burns, chief leadership officer, and will include visits to six facilities in Goshen. Viewrail and StairSupplies manufacture 95% of the finished product in house, and ship to all 50 states. Robotics and technology play a large role in the manufacturing processes, according to a news release from the company
To register call 866-261-8013 or go online to register at https://vwrl.cc/3F5jjQG.
‘Home for the Holidays’ returns this weekend
SOUTH BEND — Home for the Holidays with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Chelsea Tipton, II, will take place tonight, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony.
View the 2021-22 season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.
Town council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, via Zoom.
To take part visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Goshen native to take part in holiday broadcast
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Caleb Norris, Goshen, joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year’s “Christmas at Belmont,” set to air on PBS for the 19th straight holiday season.
“Christmas at Belmont” premieres Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. on NPT and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT Christmas night, Dec. 25, at 9:30 p.m. Check local listings for additional broadcast times.
This year’s performance will include traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner’s new Christmas album.
Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), “Christmas at Belmont” was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University’s campus.
For more information visit www.belmont.edu.
