Foundation gets water quality designation
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation has announced that the Wawasee Inlets Nutrient Study has helped secure the National Water Quality Initiative designation for the Wawasee Area Watershed, making it a priority watershed for additional federal funding.
This USDA program focuses on partnerships between federal, state, local and private resources to accelerate voluntary on-farm conservation investments that benefit soil health and water quality by reducing erosion and nutrient runoff and promoting practices such as cover crops and reduced tillage to improve soil health, the foundation said in a news release.
The WAW is the first lake watershed in Indiana to receive this designation. It is one of 283 small watersheds selected nationally out of roughly 100,000 watersheds to participate in this program, according to a news release.
With the designation, WACF has received $16,000 to begin the initial readiness phase. During this stage, the organization will utilize the expertise of local Natural Resources Conservation Services staff and other partners to develop an assessment that identifies the opportunity areas, resource needs, develops goals and establishes metrics to track project progress. Once completed, the assessment will unlock federal cost-sharing money in support of our partners in the farming community for projects such as:
• Cover crops and no-till farming
• Restoring and protecting wetlands adjacent to lakes, rivers or streams
• Other practices that help reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and reduce pollution
Holcomb: All Hoosiers taxpayers to receive refund
INDIANAPOLIS — The office of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has announced that an estimated 4.3 million taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after they file their 2021 taxes.
An estimated $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers after taxpayers file their 2021 state taxes, according to a news release.
Once legislation passes, the Department of Revenue will begin processing payments for taxpayers.
The form of taxpayer payments will be based on how the 2021 return was filed. Taxpayers who apply for an extension will receive the payment after filing their return.
DOR expects to complete refunds for taxpayers filing by the April 18, 2022, filing deadline by May 1, 2022. One the details are finalized DOR will provide additional information in 2022.
