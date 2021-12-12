Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is deploying three volunteers to Mayfield, Kentucky, to assist with recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes went through the town Friday night.
The volunteers will assist with mental health services, feeding assistance, and deployment support, according to a news release.
Here are ways to help with relief efforts.
• Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.
• Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most.
• Red Cross continues to search for disaster action team (DAT) volunteers. As a DAT volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery. Volunteers will be trained to respond to these emergencies.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at redcross.org/dat.
Tickets still for sale for events at Lerner
ELKHART – Tickets remain for sale for the following events, scheduled for this week at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart, 410 S. Main St.
- REO Speedwagon – Today (Monday) at 7:30 p.m.
- Steven Curtis Chapman Acoustic Christmas – Tuesday at 7 p.m.
- A Motown Christmas – Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
- Martina McBride The Joy of Christmas Tour – Friday at 8 p.m.
To purchase tickets or to learn more call the Lerner at 574-293-4469 visit thelerner.com.
Bethany Christian Forensics Team members earn competition awardsGOSHEN — Bethany Christian debaters earned top awards during a Saturday competition Chesterton today,
Senior Josiah Schlabach nabbed fourth in varsity Congressional debate, while first-year student Kaylee Woelk took fifth in the novice chamber, according to a news release. Fellow first-year student Isabela Alvarez earned her first National Forensic League degree, Merit, for her efforts in Lincoln-Douglas debate today. First-year Madison Lehman earned her second degree, Honor, for her efforts in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Following the Christmas break, the team resumes competition at Plymouth Jan. 15, for the Northeast Indiana District Congressional Debate Tournament.
School Board to meet
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at #1 Warrior Path, Building #1
