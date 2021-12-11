Lions Club to sell holiday fruit
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will be selling holiday fruit today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Boxes of oranges, grapefruit and mixed boxes will be available for $25 per box, according to a news release
The club will also be selling Dec. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for additional sales on the Ligonier Lions Club Facebook page.
Please call or text Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915 after 2 p.m. for any additional updates.
Sheriff’s patrolman honored with award for second time
ELKHART — On Dec. 9 Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Patrolman Andrew Miller was presented the Lifesaving Award for responding to a welfare check on an unresponsive resident in Bristol Aug. 11.
“Patrolman Miller located the resident and summoned emergency medical services to the home,” according to a news release. “The attending physician determined Patrolman Miller’s quick action saved the life of this Elkhart County resident.”
Miller was also a Lifesaving Award winner in June 2017. He has served with Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office since 2008, starting his career as a part-time corrections officer in 2008, before moving to a full-time corrections officer in 2010, and then as a patrol officer in 2013.
School board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at the Lakeland Junior Senior High School Auditorium, 805 E 075 N.
This meeting is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, according to a news release. There will be time for public participation, as indicated on the agenda.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, at the library auditorium at 601 S. 5th St.
