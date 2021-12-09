Weirick elected to district office
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was once again elected vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District.
The elections took place last week during the IACC’s 2021 annual conference, according to a news release.
As vice district president, Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northeast district of the state, which includes the counties of: Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
COVID and flu shot clinic coming
FORT WAYNE — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Fort Wayne Campus, at 2121 Lake Ave., will be conducting a COVID-19 booster/flu shot clinic Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the auditorium.
Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling the Contact Center at 800-360-8387, ext. 75113
Those who are unable to attend but would like to schedule a vaccine appointment can call 1-800-360-8387.
Board of Health to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will have a special meeting, today at noon.
The meeting will be conducted electronically and board members will attend via remote electronic participation, according to a news release.
Members of the public may engage in real-time observation of the meeting by going to: www.youtube.com/channel/UCCISGVZA2xOWC2eeeNgeTzg.
Spradling earns scholarship
BEREA, Ohio — Handro Spradling, Goshen, was among more than 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.
Spradling, a graduate of Concord High School majoring in instrumental performance, earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship, according to a news release.
‘A Festival of Carols’ to air again
GOSHEN — Goshen College’s annual “A Festival of Carols” program will again air this year on PBS television stations in Indiana, Michigan, Kansas and Pennsylvania.
Locally, the show will air on WNIT, South Bend, Monday at 9 p.m., and Dec. 25, at 1 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This will be the broadcast of the 2019 program which was filmed in Goshen College’s Sauder Concert Hall by Goshen College’s Communication Department students and faculty, according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.