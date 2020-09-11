Curbside Concerts set to rock the rooftop
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., is hosting free live concerts the next three Saturdays from the roof of their downtown location.
At 7 p.m., Curbside Concerts will bring a wide arrange of live music with bands set up just above the library’s curbside pickup door on the south side of the building facing the parking lot. The parking lot will allow ample space for people to watch at a safe and healthy distance, library officials stated in a news release.
Darryl Buchanan’s Soul and Motown AllStars will kick off the series today, followed by The Dean’s List jazz quartet Sept. 19 and rock group High Gravity on Sept. 26. All shows start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public.
Hotdogeddy will be parked nearby selling food and drinks.
The events will be held weather permitting and there is no rain makeup date.
Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry plans fall fundraiser
ELKHART — Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry will hold a fall parking lot sale as it’s only fundraiser this year, officials announced recently in a news release.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in their parking lot, which is located at 347 W. Lusher Ave.
Items will be pre-priced and new or in almost new condition. Clothes, shoes, household items, baby items, and more will be included in the sale.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied by donations and distributes to families in need, according to the news release.
The donation area in the rear is open Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to ring the doorbell and someone will offer assistance. Children’s clothing and personal care items are always a special need, and TV’s are no longer accepted, officials stated. Anyone who wants to make a donation may also call and make an appointment for drop offs.
Groups or individuals wishing to volunteer may contact the pantry during operating hours, via email at shepherdscove@hotmail.com or by calling 574-226-0261.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry Inc. is an all-volunteer organization and serves more than 400 families per month. For more information, visit www.shepherds-cove.org or visit its Facebook page.
Food box distribution being held in Elkhart
ELKHART — Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St., in partnership with Faith Mission, will provide food boxes to individuals and families in need during an upcoming distribution event.
Boxes will contain meat, as well as other food items, according to a news release, and early registration is required. Interested families may call Guidance Ministries at 574-296-7192 and speak with Pastor Lori or Angie. In order to comply with social distancing regulations families and individuals will be given a specific pickup time and must come during that time frame.
The pickup of food boxes will be done in a drive-through style and those picking up will need to bring a photo ID.
Fish fry offered Friday in Ligonier
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival committee will be holding a drive-thru fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gazebo Park at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets.
Dan's Fish Fry will be offering fish and tenderloins with two sides to raise money for the 2021 festival.
Advance sale tickets are available for $10 or $13 the day of sale. Patrons can take their meals to the West Noble vs. Fairfield football game, according to a news release from officials. Advance sale tickets can be purchased by texting or calling Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915.
