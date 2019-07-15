GOSHEN
Cornhole tournament to return
The third annual cornhole tournament will return to downtown Goshen for the Au. 2 First Fridays celebration. The theme: CornFest.
Tournament spots are available. However, players need to assess both their skill level and how much they really, really want to win, organizers said.
"This year we have two levels of competition in the tournament," said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director for Eyedart Creative Studio, which coordinates First Fridays. "For those looking to have a fun, relaxing night with their friends while perhaps visiting our beer tent, we recommend the For Fun category. For those with more of a competitive streak or more experience in the world of kicking butt and taking names, we recommend the For Glory category."
Competition will take place in the 100 block of East Washington Street. In addition to the tournament, there will be food, games, a mechanical bull, a fashion show and performances by Lalo Cura and Los Ortega.
For more information about this and other upcoming local events, visit DowntownGoshen.com. To register for the Aug. 2 cornhole tournament, go online to cityonthego.org.
GOSHEN
Goshen VFW serving up supper
Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this week. They include:
• Wednesday — Jeri's stuffed burgers, which will be served from 5-7 p.m.
• Friday — A broasted chicken dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Bingo and karaoke will both take place at 7 p.m.
• Saturday — Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
All events are open to the public.
BRISTOL
Scavenger hunt a new way to explore museum
The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be having a scavenger hunt Saturday. The event will run through the museum’s normal hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guests will be given a scavenger hunt form. This will contain a series of clues and questions to answer as they look through the exhibits.
“We think that this will allow our visitors to experience the museum in a different way,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire. “Our intent is for visitors to keep an eye out and look for specific things as they tour the museum. Some questions may deal with a particular exhibit label that deals with the early history of the county or another question you may have to identify a maker of a particular tool. It is just a great way for adults and children to visit the museum and enhance their visit by keeping an open eye and attention to detail.
NAPPANEE
Board to meet
The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session July 25 at 7: a.m. at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
SYRACUSE
Alzheimer’s group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings for family members and other individuals who care for those with dementia. This group provides an opportunity for people to share their experiences with others and to also receive support.
The support group meets at Calvary United Methodist Church at 801 S. Huntington St., on the fourth Thursday of the month from 2-3 p.m.
The next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 25.
