Community invited to ‘Exploring Dyslexia’ event
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools will host a free community information night for local residents who want to learn more about what dyslexia is, how students are screened for dyslexia and what steps can be taken to support student learning.
Members of the public are invited to attend the one-hour “Exploring Dyslexia” information night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
The event will be held at the MOVE UP Academy, located in the lower level of Concord Intermediate School, 59197 C.R. 13 South, Elkhart. Attendees should enter through Door 16.
While dyslexia may make reading more difficult, Concord Community Schools staff are equipped with the knowledge and resources to help all students succeed, said Director of Elementary Education Mickey Wagner.
“Dyslexia is a reading disability that affects up to 20 percent of the public, yet there are many common misconceptions," Wagner said. "Concord is placing a new focus on early identification and intervention to help students who may be at risk of dyslexia to achieve their highest potential. Research shows time and again that early identification and intervention are the keys to help struggling readers overcome the challenges presented by dyslexia."
While the community information night is primarily designed to answer parent questions about students who have dyslexia, all residents are welcome and encouraged to attend. Translation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking families.
To learn more, go online to www.concord.k12.in.us/dyslexia.
CLUB NEWS
Delta Theta Chi Sorority
Indiana Eta chapter
Meeting date/place: Sept. 24, educational meeting at the home of Susan Yoder in Wakarusa.
Meeting events: The hostess for the evening was Susan Yoder. Nine members attended. Committees for Spring Convention were determined and then those committees planned their work and deadlines for the upcoming convention.
For more information: Visit deltathetachi.org
Giant pumpkin contest Saturday
WAWAKA — Roberts Farms is hosting Northern Indiana’s Giant Pumpkin Contest Saturday.
The weigh-off begins at noon and the prize money is $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Unloading and registration is from 6–9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. There are no registration fees to participate.
For official rules, visit haymaze.net or call 574-202-2660 for more information. Roberts Farms is located at 2085 W. 900 North in Noble County.
Genealogical Society to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Use the east entrance to the church. Refreshments will be served.
Pat Johnson, Elkhart Genealogy Society member at large, will present “Sultana — Disaster on the Mississippi,” about a Civil War disaster where an Elkhart native perished. Pat presented this topic recently at the Bristol Public Library but has new information to share.
Sandhill crane outing planned
WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host a sandhill crane excursion from 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Nov. 16. Participants will spend part of the morning learning about these birds then journey to find migrating flocks in nearby Nappanee.
Those interested can register at www.goshen.edu/merrylea. Cost is $25 per adult.
