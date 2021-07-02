Communities will host events on the 4th
A number of local communities are hosting and/or sponsoring events for the Fourth of July. Those include:
- Elkhart’s Independence Day Celebration begins at 6 p.m. today, at Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St. A number of food vendors will take part, and live music from the Incredible Johnsons will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Central Green.
- Lake Wawasee fireworks will kick off at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, from the center of the lake, which is just east of Ind. 13 in Syracuse. Viewing will be available from the public access point on Hatchery Road by the DNR building. Synchronized music will be provided by 103.5 FM. Also in Syracuse, fireworks will take place Sunday, at dusk, at Lakeside Park, 1014 North Long Drive.
Other fireworks options in Kosciusko County include:
Saturday
- Winona Lake – 10 p.m., can be viewed from the park and along the lake.
- Webster Lake – 10 p.m., can be viewed from Town Park and Beach.
- Etna Green – 10 p.m., can be viewed at Heritage Park.
- Chapman Lake – At dusk, can be viewed at the public boat launch
- Lake Tippecanoe – 10:30 p.m., can be viewed by boat.
- Barbee Lake (Sechrist Lake) – 10 p.m., can be viewed by boat.
Sunday
- Waubee Lake south of Milford – At dusk, can be viewed from Waubee Lake Park.
Other events
- In Nappanee, all activities Saturday and Sunday, will take place at Stauffer Park, 700 Stauffer Drive, unless otherwise listed. On Sunday the July 4 parade will begin at Lincoln Street and head to the park, where fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m. For a full list of events visit https://www.nappanee.org/event/4th-of-july-parade-activities.
- In Topeka, events will take place Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., including food booths, arts and crafts and others, at the Town Park at 509. E. Lake St. A parade will start at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow at dusk.
- “America at the Ballpark” will take place Friday at 400 Wildcat Drive, in Wakarusa. This baseball event for the Fourth will include Junior Girls at 5:30 p.m., Pee Wee Championship at 6 p.m., Major League at 6:30 p.m., Minor League at 7 p.m., and Senior Girls at 7:30 p.m. Food and concessions will begin at 5 p.m., and fireworks around 10 p.m., or dusk.
COVID-19 testing site hours reduced
WARSAW — Bowen Center announced a decrease in hours to its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which has been temporarily moved to Central Park to accommodate the Kosciusko County Fair.
The hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., according to a news release. For more information, call (574)372-3517 or (574)372-2353. A free registration assistance hotline is also available to assist those who do not want to use the internet to register. The hotline number is (574) 347-4256.
