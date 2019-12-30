City officials will be sworn in Wednesday
ELKHART — A swearing-in ceremony will be held for elected officials of the city of Elkhart at noon Wednesday.
The event, which will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St., is open to the public.
Program to focus on avoiding sugary beverages
GOSHEN — A free, educational program, presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, will focus on sugary beverages, their effects on health and tips on how to switch to healthier drinks.
This program will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
When it comes to health, it’s clear sugary drinks should be avoided, Purdue Extension officials stated in a news release, adding there is a range of healthier beverages that can be consumed in their place, with water being the top option.
To register for the event, call the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Program planned at Middlebury library
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., recently announced several upcoming programs.
Next Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 7. Register online for the program through the Event Calendar.
Gentle Flow Yoga will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. Learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. The first session is free, then a $5 donation for further classes. Registration is not needed for the program.
At 1 p.m. today, the movie “Downton Abbey" will be shown at the library.
The library will be closed today and Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday.
For more information, call the library at 574-825-5601 or visit www.mdy.lib.in.us.
5th annual Ice Cycle Challenge is Wednesday
GOSHEN — The fifth annual Ice Cycle Challenge will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Two different routes will be offered to cyclists ending at Goshen Brewing Co., where chili will be provided for ride participants.
The event will begin at Lincoln Ave Cycling and Fitness, 430 W. Lincoln Ave.
For more information, visit Lincoln Ave Cycling on Facebook.
New director joins Goshen Sleep Disorders Center
GOSHEN — Dr. Douglas Liepert has been named new director of Goshen Sleep Disorders Center, according to a news release from Goshen Health officials.
Liepert, who has more than 20 years of experience treating patients affected by sleep, sinus and breathing disorders, is double board certified in ear, nose and throat medicine and sleep medicine.
"Our community is fortunate to have access to Dr. Liepert’s expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. "We appreciate his passion and dedication to improving the health of individuals struggling with sleep and breathing disorders."
Liepert is experienced in minimally invasive procedures and office-based nasal surgery. His research has led to collaboration with dental sleep professionals and the foundation of comprehensive care for patients with sleep and nasal sinus disorders.
A graduate of Queen’s University Medical School in Kingston, Ontario, Liepert received fellowship training in otolaryngology and sleep medicine from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He will continue to have an office in South Bend with the Center for Sleep & Nasal Sinus Disorders, and he will also see patients in Goshen at 2012 S. Main St., Suite B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.