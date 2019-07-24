MIDDLEBURY
Church to host breakfast Aug. 10
In conjunction with the 2019 Middlebury Summer Festival, First United Methodist Church will be hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast Aug. 10. Breakfast will be served at East Park Pavilion in downtown Middlebury from 7:09-11 a.m.
INDIANA
Food banks receive state funding
On Wednesday, a total of $300,000 in state funding was distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the distribution, which came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Included on the list was the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
“One hungry family in Indiana is one too many,” Crouch said. “While we still have a long way to go, we’re proud to be part of the coalition working to make sure that no child or family goes hungry in the state.”
One in seven Indiana residents is food insecure, according to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association. Additionally, more than 273,000 children do not know where their next meal will come from.
Last year, Indiana’s regional food banks distributed nearly 78 million pounds of food and other items to all 92 counties. Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of the association, says that while each food bank differs, this year’s funding could help them purchase fresh produce and shelf stable products.
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located in South Bend, received $35,010. For more informatin about the Food Bank, go online to feedindiana.org.
ELKHART
Elkhart Parks, Cummins Onan to host community picnic
July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and to celebrate, the city of Elkhart is teaming up with Cummins Onan to host a community picnic.
The free, family-friendly event is scheduled for Friday at Elkhart’s Sterling Park. Community members can stop by anytime between 5 and 8 p.m. to enjoy free activities, games and picnic food favorites.
“We are excited to partner with Cummins Onan to offer an event that invites families to explore one of our under-utilized parks and encourages them to take advantage of the free opportunities available through Elkhart Parks and Recreation,” said Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese. “Cummins Onan has always been a big proponent of our Parks Department, and their continued support allows us to provide an even greater service to the citizens of our community.”
Elkhart’s Sterling Park is located on the city’s southeast side on the site of the former LaBour Pump Facility. Today, the five-acre site utilizes sustainable and recycled material for all amenities. Tables and chairs are made of recycled granite and marble building materials from Miles Factory. Other park amenities include a half-mile walking trial, community garden plots in raised beds, an open-air pavilion, and windmills with adaptive solar panels and lights. The city of Elkhart was awarded the Eartha Award by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce in 2013 for their work to remediate the site and redevelop it for the benefit of the entire community.
Cummins Onan plans to adopt the park, assisting with general maintenance and other beautification needs to ensure the park continues to be a safe and attractive gathering place for all.
