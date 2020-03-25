Church provides $30,000 to Destiny Rescue
GOSHEN — Sugar Grove Church recently partnered with Destiny Rescue, a non-profit organization that has rescued more than 5,000 kids from sexual abuse and exploitation, according to a news release Wednesday.
“Our goal as a church is to have transformational relationships not just transactional. We wanted to find an organization that allowed us to be hands and feet together to rescue women from a life of horrible modern day slavery,” said Executive Pastor Greg Williams.
Sugar Grove Church recently hosted a Rescue Sunday, which was an effort to educate the church’s congregation about the global issue of human trafficking and provided easy, tangible ways for those in attendance to get involved in helping to rescue survivors.
The response to the service resulted in the church giving more than $30,000, which will help fund the rescue of 20 survivors, officials stated.
“I was absolutely blown away by the response,” Connection and Outreach Pastor Brett Baranic said. “Given no prior warning to have our church respond in that manner was incredible! It was clear that people were not only generous, but moved by the heart of God toward this issue. I am looking forward to seeing our church take the next steps in this partnership.”
Destiny Rescue’s National Director of Development Chris Russell was excited by Sugar Grove’s efforts.
“Nothing gets me more fired up than when the people of God connect with the heart of God on this important issue,” Russell said. “Sugar Grove is setting the example for how the American church should be rising up to fight this evil.”
For more information about Destiny Rescue or Sugar Grove Church, visit destinyrescue.org or sugargrovechurch.com.
Park board meeting rescheduled
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Park Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, board officials announced Wednesday.
The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 23 at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
For more information, call 260-854-2225.
Red Cross offers Zero to Hero training
The American Red Cross–Indiana Region will hold a Zero to Hero event, which is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team member.
DAT members respond to community crises, such as home fires or natural disasters, and assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Examples of course content include Psychological First Aid and Mass Care.
The classes will be offered virtually through Zoom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Anyone interested should register by 3 p.m. Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/ZeroToHeroIndiana.
The content of the training course, which includes both instructor- and video-led courses, is usually covered in a six-week period, but the Red Cross has created a fast-track program so more volunteers can be certified and ready to respond to communities in need. The Indiana Region has pivoted in how the organization responds during coronavirus concerns to support vital services by moving normally in-person trainings to virtual trainings. There are immediate needs for volunteers to support their communities.
For more information, contact kristina.chapman@redcross.org or 765-670-9150.
