Church offering 'Night in Bethlehem'
LIGONIER — “A Night In Bethlehem” is being offered by The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church on Dec. 15.
The marketplace of Bethlehem, with all it’s sights, smells, tastes and sounds, will be available to attendees, who will also get a chance to touch the donkey and lambs under the care of their shepherds.
Before being greeted by Roman soldiers as visitors register for the census and enter Bethlehem’s gate, they can then interact with the townspeople of Bethlehem, make an ornament, smell the gifts of the Magi and more.
More than 100 cast members will be in costumes made and designed by church members as the live pageant reveals the story of the Messiah, with a High Priest, Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, shepherds, angels and wise men, all accompanied by music.
“The Marketplace” will be open between 4 and 7 p.m., and the pageant performances will be held at 3 and 7 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
The free event inside the church, 466 Townline Road, is open to all.
Library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — Several upcoming events are being held at the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St.
Moms have been meeting other moms when they bring their small children to story time or tot time. The last story time of the month meets at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16. Tot time for children up to age 3 will meet at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Young adults will play Dungeons and Dragons at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 20. The game involves imagination and the toss of the die.
Adults can take part in Pyramid, easy chair yoga at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 17. The next Tuesday class will be Jan. 7. Advanced chair yoga is a 30-minute workout at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 19. The Dec. 26 class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. String Theory knit or crochet meets at 5 p.m. Dec. 19. The group begins again Jan. 10.
Teen video gaming is set to play at 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Attendees can compete for the glory of winning Super Smash Bros on the Wii U or Switch. Teens play for two hours and snacks are available.
Fore more information, call 574-457-3022 or visit syracuse.lib.in.us.
Cycle Works hosting Christmas open house
GOSHEN — Cycle Works LLC recently announced the 17th annual Christmas open house will be held Dec. 14 at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave.
The family-oriented event, open to the public, begins at noon. Snacks and holiday drinks will be served. There will be in-store discounts and drawings for door prizes throughout the day.
Cycle Works offers motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV and scooter parts, accessories and service and has been in business since 1992. For more information, call 574-533-3450 or go online at cycleworksofgoshen.com.
Health screening event set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — Goshen Health has announced its next health screening event will be held Tuesday for quick and simple screenings to check risks for certain health conditions and learn recommendations for improvements.
The event will be held on the second floor of Community Wellness, in the High Park building at 1721 S. Main St., next to Goshen Hospital.
Staying healthy this holiday season is important, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release, but many adults don’t take advantage of preventative screenings.
Healthcare professionals will answer questions and make simple recommendations for a healthier lifestyle based on results of the screening. Unless noted otherwise, the following health screenings at this event are free:
• Blood pressure, pulse and blood oxygen level
• Body mass index
• Bone density heel scan (women older than age 50 only)
• Cholesterol ($20 fee, prepayment required)
• Diabetes risk assessment
For more information, call 574-364-2496 to schedule your appointment.
