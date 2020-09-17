Chefs raise money for trafficking shelter
GOSHEN — The Bashor Board Chinettes team of Staci Anagnos, Marcia Eppers and Karla Morton won the Top Chef Award during the fifth annual Running with Spoons recently.
The trio said they “were humbled knowing all monies raised will help support our new human traﬃcking shelter under construction presently at Bashor Children’s Home.”
The Running with Spoons committee said more than $190,000 was raised and “made our event a big success.”
Because of the novel coronavirus, celebrity chefs were virtually stirring the pot in their own homes this year. The 10 chef teams participating were:
• Jeﬀ Rodino (Patrick Industries) and sister Jill Schnell
• Jon Wenger (Genesis Products) and Josh Hendricks (Creekstone Realty)
• Tim Markel (Heartland) and wife Michelle
• Will Paholak (Indian Motorcycle)
• Staci Anagnos, Marcia Eppers and Karla Morton (Bashor Chinettes)
• John Ball, (1st Source Bank) his wife Jennifer and Karen Curtis-Miller (Bayer)
• Chris Bradford (RSM) and brother Joe (Better World Books)
• David Smith and Paul Craven (Alpha Systems), and Nate Nickell (Crossroads RV)
• Cam Erekson (Chem Tech), Dr. Craig Erekson (OSMC) and Chris Erekson (Exactech)
• Don Phillips (Bashor CEO) and Marty Blenner (Bashor chef).
NUWAY Construction and OBECO underwrote this year’s event. Masters of ceremonies for the evening were Gary Sieber and Joshua Short. The videographers were Nick Blaising and Nicolini Media. The Elkhart Knights of Columbus allowed the group to use its facility.
Food was provided by Antonio’s, Graze by Erica Schnippel, Adams Cake Shop and Mini Delights.
Video of the event, Running with Spoons 2020, can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/DILOe5rO--M
Hoosiers can volunteer at food networks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is joining forces with Feeding Indiana’s Hungry to encourage Hoosiers to resume or start new volunteer service at one of Indiana’s food banks and other charitable food distribution sites.
Volunteers will be urgently needed as members of the Indiana National Guard will end their temporary, six-month deployment to aid Indiana’s food banks on Sept. 30. Since being deployed in early April, guardsmen served more than 36 million meals to more than four million Hoosiers.
The charitable food distribution network operates 13 regional locations across the state, which provide food for distribution to community-based pantries. Locations continue to face an increased demand for food by Hoosiers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoosiers can volunteer by filling out a brief form at OperationFood.IN.gov. They will be contacted by their regional food bank to match them with volunteer assignments.
Alzheimer’s walk raises nearly $25K
MISHAWAKA — More than 220 area residents participated in this year’s Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Michiana Sundnay, raising nearly $25,000.
The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds local education programs and caregiver support groups, as well as the 24/7 Helpline, which is staffed by licensed social workers who provide around-the-clock support to those who need it. It also funds research into new ways of treating and preventing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“It isn’t too late to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Abby Geha, manager, Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and every dollar really does count. Just $25 funds a Helpline call, so if five people donate just $5 each, that is enough to help a family in crisis.”
Here is the link to donate: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/IN-GreaterIndiana?pg=entry&fr_id=13446
