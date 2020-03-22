Church Community Services is making changes to its programming in compliance with guidelines to fight COVID-19.
To minimize interactions, CCS is now pre-packing items for the guests and meeting them outside, instead of having them gather in its lobby.
The Food Pantry continues to be open during regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, “but we have seen a 56% increase in the number of guests visiting our pantry,” CCS officials stated in a news release. “This will put a severe strain on food supplies within four weeks, so please consider a donation to help us through this crisis.”
CCS’s Financial Services program is quickly transitioning to electronic interactions in order to help more families with prescriptions, rent and related needs, the statement reads.
The Seed to Feed program has thousands of plant “starts” on their way. The hope is to have enough volunteers to work in the greenhouse and in the 20 gardens located throughout Elkhart County.
The Soup of Success program is working remotely. Every day, staff checks in with participants online, and one-on-one counseling for women continues on the phone each week. In addition, women are receiving a packet of supplemental activities and projects they will complete individually. Once life returns back to normal, participants will pick up where they left off with programming at CCS’s site.
HOW TO HELP
The best way to help CCS’s clients is to make a financial donation. Financial donations allow CCS to direct resources to exactly where the needs are. According to CCS, today, the greatest needs are for food and for helping families with prescriptions and rent. Donations allow them to purchase food through the food bank at a fraction of the cost of regular grocery stores, and allow them to purchase specific food items.
CCS stated in the news release that 91% of donations go to cover program needs and 9% of donations go to cover management and general expenses.
Other ways people can help:
- Volunteer. The Seed to Feed greenhouse and gardens need help. To help, contact Mary Kneller at 295-3673, ext. 112, or volunteer@churchcommunityservices.org.
- Pray. Pray especially for those who are vulnerable and sick, for doctors, nurses and everyone else caring for those who are ill, for those whose jobs require them to leave their home, for researchers working on a vaccine, for those who find themselves without jobs, for leaders to guide.
- Connect. Reach out to family, friends and neighbors by phone, email or social media.
NIPSCO announces pandemic response plan
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has instituted its pandemic response plan to address the changes in energy needs due to teleworking and e-learning.
NIPSCO officials stated in a news release, "Our work in the community, at our electric generation plants, and in our call centers continues uninterrupted, and we are fully staffed with contingency plans in place to continue working 24/7 to provide energy to our customers."
In addition, NIPSCO officials said they have taken a series of proactive and preventive steps to safeguard NIPSCO employees, including restricting all non-essential business travel, implementing telework for all employees with the ability to work from home, minimizing in-person meetings by using technology, and stepping up cleaning and disinfection of work areas.
"In some cases, certain types of work have been temporarily suspended in order to support our ability to respond to emergencies that might arise," the release reads.
NIPSCO has also voluntarily suspended disconnects for customers unable to pay their NIPSCO bills. This suspension applies to both residential, commercial and industrial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, NIPSCO is offering its most flexible payment plans to customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.
