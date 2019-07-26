ELKHARTCall for entries at Elkhart juried regional
The Midwest Museum of American Art is pleased to announce a “call for entries” for the 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition Sept. 10 - 21. This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass, or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.
Each entrant may submit one work of art in any media for a fee of $25. An entry fee of $40 will be charged for two works. Any art submitted for judging must be original in concept and execution, created within the last two years, not completed under instruction and not previously exhibited at the Midwest Museum or any other competition in the Michiana region. Entries must be hand-delivered and prepared for installation.
Awards for 2019 are over $20,000 and will be selected by the Jurors and Purchase Award patrons. The distinguished jurors for this exhibition will be Denise Lisiecki, artist, instructor and director for the Kirk Newman Art School at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and Ginger Owen-Murakami, associate professor, Photography and Intermedia, Gwen Frostic School of Art, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo.
The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art from Oct. 5 through Dec. 21. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tueday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors/students, and $25 for families.
A prospectus containing all the rules of the competition and entry form is available on the museum’s website at MidwestMuseum.US (click on the Events tab-Elkhart Juried Regional).
This exhibition is sponsored by The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
WAKARUSABook sale Aug. 8
The Friends of the Wakarusa Public Library will be hosting an Educator’s Book Sale Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 5 p.m. Children and young adult titles, including audio visual materials, will be available that day for educators to browse and purchase. Most items are priced from 25 cents to $1. A few other classroom items will be available as well. Educators will receive $5 worth of free items at the sale. To receive a certificate and be able to shop, teachers will be asked to register by providing their name, the name of their school and a phone number/email address.
The Wakarusa Public Library Board will meet Aug. 9 at 7:45 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Registration for fall Story Hour sessions will begin Aug. 12 at 9 a.m., and sessions will start in September. Beginning Story Hour (ages 18-36 months) takes place on Wednesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. for eight weeks. Preschool Story Hour (ages 3-5 years) sessions are held each Monday or Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. for approximately 12 weeks.
Registration will begin Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. for fall painting workshops. Adults (grade 9 and older) are invited to join the group as they paint a fall picture. Two separate class times will be offered, Sept. 24 or Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for these events.
GOSHENBrush pickupbegins Monday
The July brush pickup will begin Monday.
During scheduled brush collections, the Goshen Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush. Residents should have their brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day at 7 a.m. Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, go to goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next summer brush pick up weeks will begin on the following days: Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
