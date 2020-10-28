Brown named WACF development officer
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation recently announced Priscilla Brown has joined their team as development officer. Brown brings a wealth of experience to WACF in program management and marketing, as well as development efforts, WACF officials stated in a news release.
Born and raised in Yorktown, Indiana, Brown is a graduate of Cedarville University in Ohio and currently working on her masters of philanthropic studies from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI while raising twin daughters, both of whom attend Wawasee High School.
Before moving to the area to serve as director of marketing and development at Camp Crosley and then as its associate executive director, Brown spent years teaching English, speech and ESOL, and for a time worked with international students at Purdue. She also worked as a research assistant at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with the Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, creating and implementing its first oral history program, interviewing and documenting the stories the residents who lived on the land before Fort Campbell was created.
As development officer, Brown will be working directly with the WACF Development Committee and supporting their donors, the news release stated, which added that she is excited and honored to serve WACF and the wider community in her new role.
2021 state park passes, permits available
The 2021 Indiana state park passes, lake permits, off-road cycling permits and horse tags are now available at property offices and front gates, and online at ShopINstateparks.com.
A resident annual entrance pass costs $50. A non-resident annual entrance pass for visitors who live outside the state costs $70. Annual entrance passes are not valid for entrance to the Indiana State Museum, State Historic Sites or Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
Golden Hoosier Passports cost $25 and are available to all Hoosier residents 65 and older. There’s also a Golden Hoosier Passport for disabled Hoosier veterans who qualify to purchase a DHV license plate. To quality, the veteran must be 50% service-connected disabled as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Anyone who has been issued a Prisoner of War license plate may receive a passport for free. SSDI Golden Hoosier Passports may be used by an Indiana resident receiving or eligible to receive Social Security Disability Income under 42 U.S. code 423 as described by the Social Security Administration.
Lake permits are available for motorized watercraft for $25 and non-motorized watercraft for $5. These permits are required for all private watercraft using state park, reservoir and state forest lakes, and all watercraft moored at marinas, private docks, or bank ties on those lakes. The 2020 lake permits also remain available for the rest of this year.
Off-road cycling permits are available for $20 and are required for each bicycle user for off-road bicycle access and use of DNR properties where off-road cycling is allowed. These permits are not an entrance permit and do not cover special user charges for services and facilities within the property. These permits are required only for trails identified as intermediate, advanced and expert. They are not required for trails identified as beginner.
Horse tags cost $20 and are required for each horse brought to designated DNR properties where horse use is allowed. A horse tag is not an entrance permit and does not cover special user charges for services and facilities within the property. This year’s 2020 horse tags and lake permits remain available to purchase for use for the rest of 2020.
None of the 2021 permits will be valid until Jan. 1.
State park annual permits are also available as part of Holiday Gift Packs. Gift packs also include a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana and a gift card for state park inns or campgrounds. Holiday gift packs are available for $100, or $150 for a higher gift card amount, at shopINstateparks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.